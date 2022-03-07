Green Tire Market, Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, Growth and Forecast – 2028

Green Tire Market 2022-2028

Description

This global study of the Green Tire Market offers an overview of the existing market trends, drivers, restrictions, and metrics and also offers a viewpoint for important segments. The report also tracks product and services demand growth forecasts for the market. There is also to the study approach a detailed segmental review. A regional study of the global Green Tire industry is also carried out in North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the Near East & Africa. The report mentions growth parameters in the regional markets along with major players dominating the regional growth.

This report studies the Green Tire market; green tire means the tires used a whole new breed of environmentally friendly rubber. .Green tire technology focuses on the fuel efficiency bit. These eco-friendly tires also employ a special type of tightly bonded rubber in the tread blocks to retain more energy while driving – this means a lower rolling resistance and therefore less engine power sapped in rotating the tire. Rolling resistance of a tire can account for as much as 30% of a vehicle’s fuel consumption and a quarter of its CO2 emissions.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Green Tire in global, including the following market information:

Global Green Tire Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Green Tire Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Green Tire companies in 2021 (%)

The global Green Tire market was valued at 102120 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 202070 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 10.2% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

All-Steel Tire Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Green Tire include Michelin, Bridgestone, Continental, Pirelli, Goodyear, Shanghai Huayi, Sumitomo Rubber Industries, ZC Rubber and Yokohama, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

Fusion Market Research (FMR) has surveyed the Green Tire manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Green Tire revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Green Tire revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Green Tire sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)

Key companies Green Tire sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Michelin

Bridgestone

Continental

Pirelli

Goodyear

Shanghai Huayi

Sumitomo Rubber Industries

ZC Rubber

Yokohama

Nokian Tyres

Hankook

Maxxis

Triangle

Total Market by Segment:

Global Green Tire Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Green Tire Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

All-Steel Tire

Semi-Steel Tire

Global Green Tire Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Green Tire Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Passenger Vehicle

Light Commercial Vehicle

Heavy Commercial Vehicle

Market segment by Region/Country including:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Spain etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia and Southeast Asia etc.)

South America (Brazil, Argentina and Colombia etc.)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, UAE and Saudi Arabia etc.)

Table of Contents

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Green Tire Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Green Tire Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

…

7 Manufacturers & Brands Profiles

7.1 Michelin

7.1.1 Michelin Corporate Summary

7.1.2 Michelin Business Overview

7.1.3 Michelin Green Tire Major Product Offerings

7.1.4 Michelin Green Tire Sales and Revenue in Global (2017-2022)

7.1.5 Michelin Key News

7.2 Bridgestone

7.2.1 Bridgestone Corporate Summary

7.2.2 Bridgestone Business Overview

7.2.3 Bridgestone Green Tire Major Product Offerings

7.2.4 Bridgestone Green Tire Sales and Revenue in Global (2017-2022)

7.2.5 Bridgestone Key News

7.3 Continental

7.3.1 Continental Corporate Summary

7.3.2 Continental Business Overview

7.3.3 Continental Green Tire Major Product Offerings

7.3.4 Continental Green Tire Sales and Revenue in Global (2017-2022)

7.3.5 Continental Key News

7.4 Pirelli

7.4.1 Pirelli Corporate Summary

7.4.2 Pirelli Business Overview

7.4.3 Pirelli Green Tire Major Product Offerings

7.4.4 Pirelli Green Tire Sales and Revenue in Global (2017-2022)

7.4.5 Pirelli Key News

7.5 Goodyear

7.5.1 Goodyear Corporate Summary

7.5.2 Goodyear Business Overview

7.5.3 Goodyear Green Tire Major Product Offerings

7.5.4 Goodyear Green Tire Sales and Revenue in Global (2017-2022)

7.5.5 Goodyear Key News

7.6 Shanghai Huayi

7.6.1 Shanghai Huayi Corporate Summary

7.6.2 Shanghai Huayi Business Overview

7.6.3 Shanghai Huayi Green Tire Major Product Offerings

7.6.4 Shanghai Huayi Green Tire Sales and Revenue in Global (2017-2022)

7.6.5 Shanghai Huayi Key News

7.7 Sumitomo Rubber Industries

7.7.1 Sumitomo Rubber Industries Corporate Summary

7.7.2 Sumitomo Rubber Industries Business Overview

7.7.3 Sumitomo Rubber Industries Green Tire Major Product Offerings

7.7.4 Sumitomo Rubber Industries Green Tire Sales and Revenue in Global (2017-2022)

7.7.5 Sumitomo Rubber Industries Key News

7.8 ZC Rubber

7.8.1 ZC Rubber Corporate Summary

7.8.2 ZC Rubber Business Overview

7.8.3 ZC Rubber Green Tire Major Product Offerings

7.8.4 ZC Rubber Green Tire Sales and Revenue in Global (2017-2022)

7.8.5 ZC Rubber Key News

7.9 Yokohama

Continue…

