Skateboard Market, Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, Growth and Forecast – 2028

Skateboard Market 2022-2028

A New Market Study, Titled “Skateboard Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges” has been featured on fusionmarketresearch.

Description

This global study of the Skateboard Market offers an overview of the existing market trends, drivers, restrictions, and metrics and also offers a viewpoint for important segments. The report also tracks product and services demand growth forecasts for the market. There is also to the study approach a detailed segmental review. A regional study of the global Skateboard industry is also carried out in North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the Near East & Africa. The report mentions growth parameters in the regional markets along with major players dominating the regional growth.

A skateboard is a type of sports equipment or toy used primarily for the activity of skateboarding. It usually consists of a specially designed maplewood board combined with a polyurethane coating used for making smoother slides and stronger durability. Most skateboards are made with 7 plies of this wood.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Skateboard in global, including the following market information:

Global Skateboard Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Skateboard Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Skateboard companies in 2021 (%)

The global Skateboard market was valued at 149.2 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 170.4 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 1.9% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Park Boards Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Skateboard include Element Skateboards, Boiling Point, Plan B, Krown Skateboards, SK8 Factory, Skate One, Absolute Board, Alien Workshop and Artprint, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

Fusion Market Research (FMR) has surveyed the Skateboard manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Skateboard revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Skateboard revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Skateboard sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)

Key companies Skateboard sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Element Skateboards

Boiling Point

Plan B

Krown Skateboards

SK8 Factory

Skate One

Absolute Board

Alien Workshop

Artprint

Zero Skateboards

Control Skateboards

Razor

Carver Skateboards

Almost Skateboards

Total Market by Segment:

Global Skateboard Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Skateboard Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Park Boards

Cruiser Boards

Longboard

Other Borrd

Global Skateboard Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Skateboard Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Kids

Teenagers

Adults

Market segment by Region/Country including:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Spain etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia and Southeast Asia etc.)

South America (Brazil, Argentina and Colombia etc.)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, UAE and Saudi Arabia etc.)

