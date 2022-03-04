Sandalwood Oil Market Latest Trend and Future Scope with Top Key Players by forecast 2022-2028

Sandalwood Oil Market 2022-2028

Description

This global study of the Sandalwood Oil Market offers an overview of the existing market trends, drivers, restrictions, and metrics and also offers a viewpoint for important segments. The report also tracks product and services demand growth forecasts for the market. There is also to the study approach a detailed segmental review. A regional study of the global Sandalwood Oil industry is also carried out in North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the Near East & Africa. The report mentions growth parameters in the regional markets along with major players dominating the regional growth.

Sandalwood, of the genus Santalum, is a genus of woody flowering trees and plants. Most species are semi-parasitic and several produce a highly aromatic wood. The most common species are Indian sandalwood (Santalum album) and Australian sandalwood (Santalum spicatum), although other species are used for their scent as well. The oil that distilled from eucarya spicata species, amyris and so on is not belonging to the Sandalwood Oil. Different sandalwood species are indigenous to India, Indonesia, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh (S. album), and Australia (S. spicatum and S. lanceolatum), as well as to several Pacific Islands such as Hawaii (S. ellipticum), Fiji and Tonga (S. yasi), Papua New Guinea (S. macgregorii), Vanuatu and New Caledonia (S. austrocaledonicum) and French Polynesia (S. insulare). Traditionally, sandalwood is wild-harvested, since cultivation is difficult. Because of over- and illegal harvesting, supplies of sandalwood, especially Indian sandalwood, have decreased considerably over the last 10-15 years. Consequently, efforts to cultivate sandalwood have increased; Australia now has several plantations of Indian sandalwood trees.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Sandalwood Oil in global, including the following market information:

Global Sandalwood Oil Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Sandalwood Oil Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kg)

Global top five Sandalwood Oil companies in 2021 (%)

The global Sandalwood Oil market was valued at 143 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 279.6 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 10.0% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Indian Sandalwood Oil Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Sandalwood Oil include Quintis (TFS )(Australia), Santanol (Australia), RK-Essential Oils (India), Meena Perfumery (India), Naresh International (India), Essentially Australia (Australia), Katyani Exports (India), KS&DL (Karnataka Soaps & Detergents)(India) and Sandalwood Forest (Qingyuan) (China), etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

Fusion Market Research (FMR) has surveyed the Sandalwood Oil manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Sandalwood Oil revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Sandalwood Oil revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Sandalwood Oil sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)

Key companies Sandalwood Oil sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Quintis (TFS )(Australia)

Santanol (Australia)

RK-Essential Oils (India)

Meena Perfumery (India)

Naresh International (India)

Essentially Australia (Australia)

Katyani Exports (India)

KS&DL (Karnataka Soaps & Detergents)(India)

Sandalwood Forest (Qingyuan) (China)

Jiangxi Jishui Natural Essential oil Factory (China)

Jinagxi Xuesong (China)

Total Market by Segment:

Global Sandalwood Oil Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Sandalwood Oil Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Indian Sandalwood Oil

Australian Sandalwood Oil

Global Sandalwood Oil Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Sandalwood Oil Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Cosmetics (Perfumes)

Pharmaceuticals

Aromatherapy

Others

Market segment by Region/Country including:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Spain etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia and Southeast Asia etc.)

South America (Brazil, Argentina and Colombia etc.)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, UAE and Saudi Arabia etc.)

Table of Contents

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Sandalwood Oil Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Sandalwood Oil Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

7 Manufacturers & Brands Profiles

7.1 Quintis (TFS )(Australia)

7.1.1 Quintis (TFS )(Australia) Corporate Summary

7.1.2 Quintis (TFS )(Australia) Business Overview

7.1.3 Quintis (TFS )(Australia) Sandalwood Oil Major Product Offerings

7.1.4 Quintis (TFS )(Australia) Sandalwood Oil Sales and Revenue in Global (2017-2022)

7.1.5 Quintis (TFS )(Australia) Key News

7.2 Santanol (Australia)

7.2.1 Santanol (Australia) Corporate Summary

7.2.2 Santanol (Australia) Business Overview

7.2.3 Santanol (Australia) Sandalwood Oil Major Product Offerings

7.2.4 Santanol (Australia) Sandalwood Oil Sales and Revenue in Global (2017-2022)

7.2.5 Santanol (Australia) Key News

7.3 RK-Essential Oils (India)

7.3.1 RK-Essential Oils (India) Corporate Summary

7.3.2 RK-Essential Oils (India) Business Overview

7.3.3 RK-Essential Oils (India) Sandalwood Oil Major Product Offerings

7.3.4 RK-Essential Oils (India) Sandalwood Oil Sales and Revenue in Global (2017-2022)

7.3.5 RK-Essential Oils (India) Key News

7.4 Meena Perfumery (India)

7.4.1 Meena Perfumery (India) Corporate Summary

7.4.2 Meena Perfumery (India) Business Overview

7.4.3 Meena Perfumery (India) Sandalwood Oil Major Product Offerings

7.4.4 Meena Perfumery (India) Sandalwood Oil Sales and Revenue in Global (2017-2022)

7.4.5 Meena Perfumery (India) Key News

7.5 Naresh International (India)

7.5.1 Naresh International (India) Corporate Summary

7.5.2 Naresh International (India) Business Overview

7.5.3 Naresh International (India) Sandalwood Oil Major Product Offerings

7.5.4 Naresh International (India) Sandalwood Oil Sales and Revenue in Global (2017-2022)

7.5.5 Naresh International (India) Key News

7.6 Essentially Australia (Australia)

7.6.1 Essentially Australia (Australia) Corporate Summary

7.6.2 Essentially Australia (Australia) Business Overview

7.6.3 Essentially Australia (Australia) Sandalwood Oil Major Product Offerings

7.6.4 Essentially Australia (Australia) Sandalwood Oil Sales and Revenue in Global (2017-2022)

7.6.5 Essentially Australia (Australia) Key News

7.7 Katyani Exports (India)

7.7.1 Katyani Exports (India) Corporate Summary

7.7.2 Katyani Exports (India) Business Overview

7.7.3 Katyani Exports (India) Sandalwood Oil Major Product Offerings

7.7.4 Katyani Exports (India) Sandalwood Oil Sales and Revenue in Global (2017-2022)

7.7.5 Katyani Exports (India) Key News

7.8 KS&DL (Karnataka Soaps & Detergents)(India)

7.8.1 KS&DL (Karnataka Soaps & Detergents)(India) Corporate Summary

7.8.2 KS&DL (Karnataka Soaps & Detergents)(India) Business Overview

7.8.3 KS&DL (Karnataka Soaps & Detergents)(India) Sandalwood Oil Major Product Offerings

7.8.4 KS&DL (Karnataka Soaps & Detergents)(India) Sandalwood Oil Sales and Revenue in Global (2017-2022)

7.8.5 KS&DL (Karnataka Soaps & Detergents)(India) Key News

7.9 Sandalwood Forest (Qingyuan) (China)

