Bicycle Lights Market, Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, Growth and Forecast – 2028

Bicycle Lights Market 2022-2028

Description

This global study of the Bicycle Lights Market offers an overview of the existing market trends, drivers, restrictions, and metrics and also offers a viewpoint for important segments. The report also tracks product and services demand growth forecasts for the market. There is also to the study approach a detailed segmental review. A regional study of the global Bicycle Lights industry is also carried out in North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the Near East & Africa. The report mentions growth parameters in the regional markets along with major players dominating the regional growth.

Bicycle Lights are useful when intending on cycling after dark. It’s a legal requirement to have a white light at the front and a red and the rear, and it’s dangerous to ride without them. Besides, bicycle light is also considered a sensible idea to use a beam in the day time too, to aid visibility.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Bicycle Lights in global, including the following market information:

Global Bicycle Lights Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Bicycle Lights Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Bicycle Lights companies in 2021 (%)

The global Bicycle Lights market was valued at 367.3 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 643 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 8.3% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Headlight Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Bicycle Lights include CatEye, SIGMA Elektro, Blackburn, Serfas, Bright Eyes, Knog, Giant, Exposure Lights and Topeak, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

Fusion Market Research (FMR) has surveyed the Bicycle Lights manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Bicycle Lights revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Bicycle Lights revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Bicycle Lights sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)

Key companies Bicycle Lights sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

CatEye

SIGMA Elektro

Blackburn

Serfas

Bright Eyes

Knog

Giant

Exposure Lights

Topeak

Trek Bicycle

TRELOCK

Blitzu

LIGHT & MOTION

Planet Bike

NiteRider

Moon Sport

Magicshine

Spanninga Bicycle Components

Shenzhen Niteye

BBB Cycling

Ferei

Fenix

Reelight

Total Market by Segment:

Global Bicycle Lights Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Bicycle Lights Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Headlight

Taillight

Global Bicycle Lights Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Bicycle Lights Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Mountain Bicycle

Road Bicycle

Commuting Bicycle

Market segment by Region/Country including:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Spain etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia and Southeast Asia etc.)

South America (Brazil, Argentina and Colombia etc.)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, UAE and Saudi Arabia etc.)

