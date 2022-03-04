Temperature Monitoring Market, Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, Growth and Forecast – 2028

Temperature Monitoring Market 2022-2028

Description

This global study of the Temperature Monitoring Market offers an overview of the existing market trends, drivers, restrictions, and metrics and also offers a viewpoint for important segments. The report also tracks product and services demand growth forecasts for the market. There is also to the study approach a detailed segmental review. A regional study of the global Temperature Monitoring industry is also carried out in North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the Near East & Africa. The report mentions growth parameters in the regional markets along with major players dominating the regional growth.

In this report, temperature monitoring products refer to temperature probes/sensors. A temperature sensor collects temperature data and displays in a human-understandable format. These sensors are of two types, contact temperature sensors and non-contact temperature sensors. Industries, automotive, Consumer Electronics and the medical sector are some of the key industries using these temperature sensors. Note: In this report, production value is based on the companies, while revenue presents the end user market.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Temperature Monitoring in Global, including the following market information:

Global Temperature Monitoring Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Temperature Monitoring market was valued at 9479.7 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 12730 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.3% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Non-Contact Temperature Sensors Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Temperature Monitoring include Emerson, Sensata, Amphenol, TE Connectivity, Texas instruments, Molex, Honeywell, Siemens and ABB, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

Fusion Market Research (FMR) has surveyed the Temperature Monitoring manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Temperature Monitoring revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Temperature Monitoring revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Temperature Monitoring sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)

Key companies Temperature Monitoring sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Emerson

Sensata

Amphenol

TE Connectivity

Texas instruments

Molex

Honeywell

Siemens

ABB

Panasonic

STMicroelectronics N.V.

Fluke

Delphi

OMRON

Analog Devices

Microchip Technology

ON Semiconductor

3M

MEDTRONIC

Medline Industries

Total Market by Segment:

Global Temperature Monitoring Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Temperature Monitoring Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Non-Contact Temperature Sensors

Contact Temperature Sensors

Global Temperature Monitoring Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Temperature Monitoring Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Industries

Medical

Food and Beverage

Electronics

Oil and gas

Automotive Industry

Other

Market segment by Region/Country including:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Spain etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia and Southeast Asia etc.)

South America (Brazil, Argentina and Colombia etc.)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, UAE and Saudi Arabia etc.)

Table of Contents

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Temperature Monitoring Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Temperature Monitoring Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

…

7 Players Profiles

7.1 Emerson

7.1.1 Emerson Corporate Summary

7.1.2 Emerson Business Overview

7.1.3 Emerson Temperature Monitoring Major Product Offerings

7.1.4 Emerson Temperature Monitoring Revenue in Global Market (2017-2022)

7.1.5 Emerson Key News

7.2 Sensata

7.2.1 Sensata Corporate Summary

7.2.2 Sensata Business Overview

7.2.3 Sensata Temperature Monitoring Major Product Offerings

7.2.4 Sensata Temperature Monitoring Revenue in Global Market (2017-2022)

7.2.5 Sensata Key News

7.3 Amphenol

7.3.1 Amphenol Corporate Summary

7.3.2 Amphenol Business Overview

7.3.3 Amphenol Temperature Monitoring Major Product Offerings

7.3.4 Amphenol Temperature Monitoring Revenue in Global Market (2017-2022)

7.3.5 Amphenol Key News

7.4 TE Connectivity

7.4.1 TE Connectivity Corporate Summary

7.4.2 TE Connectivity Business Overview

7.4.3 TE Connectivity Temperature Monitoring Major Product Offerings

7.4.4 TE Connectivity Temperature Monitoring Revenue in Global Market (2017-2022)

7.4.5 TE Connectivity Key News

7.5 Texas instruments

7.5.1 Texas instruments Corporate Summary

7.5.2 Texas instruments Business Overview

7.5.3 Texas instruments Temperature Monitoring Major Product Offerings

7.5.4 Texas instruments Temperature Monitoring Revenue in Global Market (2017-2022)

7.5.5 Texas instruments Key News

7.6 Molex

7.6.1 Molex Corporate Summary

7.6.2 Molex Business Overview

7.6.3 Molex Temperature Monitoring Major Product Offerings

7.6.4 Molex Temperature Monitoring Revenue in Global Market (2017-2022)

7.6.5 Molex Key News

7.7 Honeywell

7.7.1 Honeywell Corporate Summary

7.7.2 Honeywell Business Overview

7.7.3 Honeywell Temperature Monitoring Major Product Offerings

7.7.4 Honeywell Temperature Monitoring Revenue in Global Market (2017-2022)

7.7.5 Honeywell Key News

7.8 Siemens

Continue…

