Insulin Pen Needles Market, Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, Growth and Forecast – 2028

Description

This global study of the Insulin Pen Needles Market offers an overview of the existing market trends, drivers, restrictions, and metrics and also offers a viewpoint for important segments. The report also tracks product and services demand growth forecasts for the market. There is also to the study approach a detailed segmental review. A regional study of the global Insulin Pen Needles industry is also carried out in North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the Near East & Africa. The report mentions growth parameters in the regional markets along with major players dominating the regional growth.

Insulin Pen needles are used in conjunction with injection pens to deliver injectable medications into the body. An insulin pen needle consists of a hollow needle which is embedded in a plastic hub and attaches to injection pens. Pen needles come in a variety of needle lengths and diameters and are used by both health professionals and patients for injection of a variety of medications. They are commonly used by people with diabetes who often require multiple daily insulin injections.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Insulin Pen Needles in global, including the following market information:

Global Insulin Pen Needles Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Insulin Pen Needles Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (M Units)

Global top five Insulin Pen Needles companies in 2021 (%)

The global Insulin Pen Needles market was valued at 1894.3 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 2594.1 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Standard Insulin Pen Needles Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Insulin Pen Needles include BD, Novo Nordisk, Artsana, B. Braun, Terumo, Ypsomed, Owen Mumford, HTL-Strefa and Beipu, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

Fusion Market Research (FMR) has surveyed the Insulin Pen Needles manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Insulin Pen Needles revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Insulin Pen Needles revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Insulin Pen Needles sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)

Key companies Insulin Pen Needles sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

BD

Novo Nordisk

Artsana

Braun

Terumo

Ypsomed

Owen Mumford

HTL-Strefa

Beipu

Kangdelai

Ulticare

Allison Medical

Dongbao

Total Market by Segment:

Global Insulin Pen Needles Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Standard Insulin Pen Needles

Safety Insulin Pen Needles

Global Insulin Pen Needles Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Home Use

Medical Institutions

Others

Insulin Pen Needles Market Regional Analysis:

The report provides market size for all the segments and their categories for regions that include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Latin America and the Middle East & Africa (MEA). These regions are further bifurcated into major countries including the U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Argentina, GCC Countries, and South Africa, among others. The report has analyzed both developed & developing regions considered for research of the Insulin Pen Needles market. To assist firms in developing effective development strategies, the regional analysis section provides a complete overview of the industry from a number of countries and regions.

Market segment by Region, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia, Italy, and Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia, and Australia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, and Rest of South America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

