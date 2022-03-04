Metal Waste and Recycling Market, Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, Growth and Forecast – 2028

Metal Waste and Recycling Market 2022-2028

Description

This global study of the Metal Waste and Recycling Market offers an overview of the existing market trends, drivers, restrictions, and metrics and also offers a viewpoint for important segments. The report also tracks product and services demand growth forecasts for the market. There is also to the study approach a detailed segmental review. A regional study of the global Metal Waste and Recycling industry is also carried out in North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the Near East & Africa. The report mentions growth parameters in the regional markets along with major players dominating the regional growth.

Metal Scrap includes ferrous scrap and non- ferrous scrap. Ferrous Metal (Iron) and steel scrap, also referred to as ferrous scrap, comes from end of life products (old or obsolete scrap) as well as scrap generated from the manufacturing process (new, prime or prompt scrap). Obsolete ferrous scrap is recovered from automobiles, steel structures, household appliances, railroad tracks, ships, farm equipment and other sources. Nonferrous metals, including aluminum, copper, lead, nickel, tin, zinc, and others, are among the few materials that do not degrade or lose their chemical or physical properties in the recycling process. As a result, nonferrous metals have the capacity to be recycled an infinite number of times. In the report, the volume mainly covers ferrous scrap (Ferrous Metal (Iron) and steel scrap), aluminum, copper and lead.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Metal Waste and Recycling in global, including the following market information:

Global Metal Waste and Recycling Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Metal Waste and Recycling Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Metal Waste and Recycling companies in 2021 (%)

The global Metal Waste and Recycling market was valued at 280860 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 329250 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 2.3% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Ferrous Metal (Iron) Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Metal Waste and Recycling include Arcelormittal, David J. Joseph Co (Nucor), Commercial Metals Company, SIMS Metal Management Limited, Aurubis, European Metal Recycling Limited, DOWA ECO-SYSTEM (Dowa Holdings) and Chiho Environmental Group, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

Fusion Market Research (FMR) has surveyed the Metal Waste and Recycling manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Metal Waste and Recycling revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Metal Waste and Recycling revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Metal Waste and Recycling sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)

Key companies Metal Waste and Recycling sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Arcelormittal

David J. Joseph Co (Nucor)

Commercial Metals Company

SIMS Metal Management Limited

Aurubis

European Metal Recycling Limited

DOWA ECO-SYSTEM (Dowa Holdings)

Chiho Environmental Group

Total Market by Segment:

Global Metal Waste and Recycling Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Ferrous Metal (Iron)

Non-ferrous Metal (Copper, Silver, Brass, Aluminum, Gold, etc.)

Global Metal Waste and Recycling Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Building & Construction

Automotive

Equipment Manufacturing

Shipbuilding

Consumer Appliances

Battery

Packaging

Others

Metal Waste and Recycling Market Regional Analysis:

The report provides market size for all the segments and their categories for regions that include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Latin America and the Middle East & Africa (MEA). These regions are further bifurcated into major countries including the U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Argentina, GCC Countries, and South Africa, among others. The report has analyzed both developed & developing regions considered for research of the Metal Waste and Recycling market. To assist firms in developing effective development strategies, the regional analysis section provides a complete overview of the industry from a number of countries and regions.

Market segment by Region, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia, Italy, and Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia, and Australia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, and Rest of South America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Key Benefits of the Report:

COVID-19 Impact Analysis (A completely separate Chapter)

Metal Waste and Recycling Market size in terms of revenue from 2016 to 2028

Metal Waste and Recycling Market size for each segment from 2016 to 2028, by Region

Metal Waste and Recycling Market Attractiveness Analysis for all the segments

Metal Waste and Recycling Market Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunities

Regional Market Trends

Value Chain Analysis

Regulatory Landscape

Technology Landscape

PEST Analysis

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Competitive Landscape and Company Market Shares

What our report offers:

Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic analysis: Drivers and Constraints, Product/Technology Analysis, Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis etc.

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

