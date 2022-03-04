Hospital Linen Supply and Management Services Market, Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, Growth and Forecast – 2028

Hospital Linen Supply and Management Services Market 2022-2028

This global study of the Hospital Linen Supply and Management Services Market offers an overview of the existing market trends, drivers, restrictions, and metrics and also offers a viewpoint for important segments. The report also tracks product and services demand growth forecasts for the market. There is also to the study approach a detailed segmental review. A regional study of the global Hospital Linen Supply and Management Services industry is also carried out in North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the Near East & Africa. The report mentions growth parameters in the regional markets along with major players dominating the regional growth.

Hospital Linen Supply and Management Services are some of the vital elements for hospitals in providing high quality medical care to the patients. Hospital linen supplies include scrub wear, patient gowns, thermal blankets, hospital sheets, pediatric gowns, pillow cases, towels, surgical linen, and many other hospital supplies. Hospital linen supply and management services plays major role in reducing infection rate, increase patient satisfaction and reduce operational costs for hospitals. Efficient supply and management of linen without any defect and delay becomes good support for hospitals to deliver satisfactory healthcare services to the patients.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Hospital Linen Supply and Management Services in Global, including the following market information:

Global Hospital Linen Supply and Management Services Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Hospital Linen Supply and Management Services market was valued at 9775.2 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 12880 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.0% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Rental System Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Hospital Linen Supply and Management Services include Berendsen, Angelica, Alsco, ImageFIRST, Synergy Health, Aramark, Mission, Cintas and Unitex, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

Fusion Market Research (FMR) has surveyed the Hospital Linen Supply and Management Services manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Hospital Linen Supply and Management Services revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Hospital Linen Supply and Management Services revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Hospital Linen Supply and Management Services sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)

Key companies Hospital Linen Supply and Management Services sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Berendsen

Angelica

Alsco

ImageFIRST

Synergy Health

Aramark

Mission

Cintas

Unitex

Crothall

G&K

Tokai

Ecotex

Elis

Medline

Salesianer Miettex

PARIS

Faultless

HCSC

CleanCare

Superior

Linen King

Celtic Linen

Economy Linen

Tetsudo Linen

Logan’s

Fdr Services

Clarus

Florida Linen

Total Market by Segment:

Global Hospital Linen Supply and Management Services Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Rental System

Customer Owned Goods

Global Hospital Linen Supply and Management Services Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Hospitals

Clinics

Others

Hospital Linen Supply and Management Services Market Regional Analysis:

The report provides market size for all the segments and their categories for regions that include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Latin America and the Middle East & Africa (MEA). These regions are further bifurcated into major countries including the U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Argentina, GCC Countries, and South Africa, among others. The report has analyzed both developed & developing regions considered for research of the Hospital Linen Supply and Management Services market. To assist firms in developing effective development strategies, the regional analysis section provides a complete overview of the industry from a number of countries and regions.

Market segment by Region, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia, Italy, and Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia, and Australia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, and Rest of South America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

