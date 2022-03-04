Fluoride Varnish Market, Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, Growth and Forecast – 2028

Fluoride Varnish Market 2022-2028

Description

This global study of the Fluoride Varnish Market offers an overview of the existing market trends, drivers, restrictions, and metrics and also offers a viewpoint for important segments. The report also tracks product and services demand growth forecasts for the market. There is also to the study approach a detailed segmental review. A regional study of the global Fluoride Varnish industry is also carried out in North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the Near East & Africa. The report mentions growth parameters in the regional markets along with major players dominating the regional growth.

Fluoride Varnish is a highly concentrated form of fluoride which is applied to the tooth’s surface, by a dentist, dental hygienist or other health care professional, as a type of topical fluoride therapy. It is not a permanent varnish but due to its adherent nature it is able to stay in contact with the tooth surface for several hours. It may be applied to the enamel, dentine or cementum of the tooth and can be used to help prevent decay, remineralise the tooth surface and to treat dentine hypersensitivity.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Fluoride Varnish in global, including the following market information:

Global Fluoride Varnish Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Fluoride Varnish Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Unit)

Global top five Fluoride Varnish companies in 2021 (%)

The global Fluoride Varnish market was valued at 163 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 205.3 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.3% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Unit Dose Above 0.40 ml Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Fluoride Varnish include Colgate, 3M, Dentsply Sirona, VOCO, Philips, DÜRRDENTAL, Ultradent Products, Young Dental and DMG Dental, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

Fusion Market Research (FMR) has surveyed the Fluoride Varnish manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Fluoride Varnish revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Fluoride Varnish revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Fluoride Varnish sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)

Key companies Fluoride Varnish sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Colgate

3M

Dentsply Sirona

VOCO

Philips

DÜRRDENTAL

Ultradent Products

Young Dental

DMG Dental

Ivoclar Vivadent

Water Pik

Medicom

Centrix

GC

MPL

Preventech

Premier Dental

Pulpdent

Elevate Oral Care

Total Market by Segment:

Global Fluoride Varnish Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Fluoride Varnish Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Unit Dose Above 0.40 ml

Unit Dose Below 0.40 ml

Others

Global Fluoride Varnish Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Fluoride Varnish Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

General Hospitals

Dental Hospitals

Market segment by Region/Country including:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Spain etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia and Southeast Asia etc.)

South America (Brazil, Argentina and Colombia etc.)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, UAE and Saudi Arabia etc.)

Table of Contents

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Fluoride Varnish Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Fluoride Varnish Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

…

7 Manufacturers & Brands Profiles

7.1 Colgate

7.1.1 Colgate Corporate Summary

7.1.2 Colgate Business Overview

7.1.3 Colgate Fluoride Varnish Major Product Offerings

7.1.4 Colgate Fluoride Varnish Sales and Revenue in Global (2017-2022)

7.1.5 Colgate Key News

7.2 3M

7.2.1 3M Corporate Summary

7.2.2 3M Business Overview

7.2.3 3M Fluoride Varnish Major Product Offerings

7.2.4 3M Fluoride Varnish Sales and Revenue in Global (2017-2022)

7.2.5 3M Key News

7.3 Dentsply Sirona

7.3.1 Dentsply Sirona Corporate Summary

7.3.2 Dentsply Sirona Business Overview

7.3.3 Dentsply Sirona Fluoride Varnish Major Product Offerings

7.3.4 Dentsply Sirona Fluoride Varnish Sales and Revenue in Global (2017-2022)

7.3.5 Dentsply Sirona Key News

7.4 VOCO

7.4.1 VOCO Corporate Summary

7.4.2 VOCO Business Overview

7.4.3 VOCO Fluoride Varnish Major Product Offerings

7.4.4 VOCO Fluoride Varnish Sales and Revenue in Global (2017-2022)

7.4.5 VOCO Key News

7.5 Philips

7.5.1 Philips Corporate Summary

7.5.2 Philips Business Overview

7.5.3 Philips Fluoride Varnish Major Product Offerings

7.5.4 Philips Fluoride Varnish Sales and Revenue in Global (2017-2022)

7.5.5 Philips Key News

7.6 DÜRRDENTAL

7.6.1 DÜRRDENTAL Corporate Summary

7.6.2 DÜRRDENTAL Business Overview

7.6.3 DÜRRDENTAL Fluoride Varnish Major Product Offerings

7.6.4 DÜRRDENTAL Fluoride Varnish Sales and Revenue in Global (2017-2022)

7.6.5 DÜRRDENTAL Key News

7.7 Ultradent Products

7.7.1 Ultradent Products Corporate Summary

7.7.2 Ultradent Products Business Overview

7.7.3 Ultradent Products Fluoride Varnish Major Product Offerings

7.7.4 Ultradent Products Fluoride Varnish Sales and Revenue in Global (2017-2022)

7.7.5 Ultradent Products Key News

7.8 Young Dental

Continue…

