Consumer Pressure Washers Market, Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, Growth and Forecast – 2028

Consumer Pressure Washers Market 2022-2028

Description

This global study of the Consumer Pressure Washers Market offers an overview of the existing market trends, drivers, restrictions, and metrics and also offers a viewpoint for important segments. The report also tracks product and services demand growth forecasts for the market. There is also to the study approach a detailed segmental review. A regional study of the global Consumer Pressure Washers industry is also carried out in North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the Near East & Africa. The report mentions growth parameters in the regional markets along with major players dominating the regional growth.

Pressure Washers is a high-pressure mechanical sprayer used to remove loose paint, mold, grime, dust, mud, and dirt from surfaces and objects such as buildings, vehicles and concrete surfaces. The volume of a pressure washer is expressed in gallons or liters per minute, often designed into the pump and not variable. The pressure, expressed in pounds per square inch, pascals, or bar (deprecated but in common usage), is designed into the pump but can be varied by adjusting the unloader valve.

A typical Pressure Washers has electrical powered motor that powers a water pump. The pump accelerates the water, supplied from a garden hose, to produce high pressure. The washer is hooked to a high pressure-rated hose. At the end of the hose is a water gun that looks similar to the pressure guns used at car washes. When the trigger is pulled, the water mixes with the air and comes out of the nozzle.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Consumer Pressure Washers in global, including the following market information:

Global Consumer Pressure Washers Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Consumer Pressure Washers Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Consumer Pressure Washers companies in 2021 (%)

The global Consumer Pressure Washers market was valued at 2537.4 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 3195.6 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.3% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Electric Motor Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Consumer Pressure Washers include Karcher, Nilfisk, Stihl, Briggs&Stratton, BOSCH, TTI, Generac, Annovi Reverberi (AR) and Clearforce, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

Fusion Market Research (FMR) has surveyed the Consumer Pressure Washers manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Consumer Pressure Washers revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Consumer Pressure Washers revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Consumer Pressure Washers sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)

Key companies Consumer Pressure Washers sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Karcher

Nilfisk

Stihl

Briggs&Stratton

BOSCH

TTI

Generac

Annovi Reverberi (AR)

Clearforce

Stanley

Makita

Shanghai Panda

FNA Group

Lavorwash

Zhejiang Anlu

Himore

Alkota

China Team Electric

EHRLE

Yili

Taizhou Bounche

Ousen

Sun Joe

Zhejiang Xinchang

Total Market by Segment:

Global Consumer Pressure Washers Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Consumer Pressure Washers Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Electric Motor

Petrol Engine

Diesel Engine

Global Consumer Pressure Washers Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Consumer Pressure Washers Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Market segment by Region/Country including:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Spain etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia and Southeast Asia etc.)

South America (Brazil, Argentina and Colombia etc.)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, UAE and Saudi Arabia etc.)

