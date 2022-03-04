Procalcitonin Market, Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, Growth and Forecast – 2028

Procalcitonin Market 2022-2028

A New Market Study, Titled “Procalcitonin Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges” has been featured on fusionmarketresearch.

Description

This global study of the Procalcitonin Market offers an overview of the existing market trends, drivers, restrictions, and metrics and also offers a viewpoint for important segments. The report also tracks product and services demand growth forecasts for the market. There is also to the study approach a detailed segmental review. A regional study of the global Procalcitonin industry is also carried out in North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the Near East & Africa. The report mentions growth parameters in the regional markets along with major players dominating the regional growth.

Request Free Sample Report @ https://www.fusionmarketresearch.com/sample_request/Procalcitonin-Market-Global-Outlook-and-Forecast-2022-2028/80615

Procalcitonin (PCT), CAS 56645-65-9, is a 116 amino acid residue protein with a molecular weight of approximately 13kDa. Procalcitonin is a peptide hormone mainly produced by the C cells of the thyroid and certain endocrine cells of the lung. Under normal expression conditions, procalcitonin is immediately cleaved into three specific fragments, an N terminal residue, calcitonin and katacalcin. It can be expressed in E. coli

This report contains market size and forecasts of Procalcitonin in global, including the following market information:

Global Procalcitonin Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Procalcitonin Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (mg)

Global top five Procalcitonin companies in 2021 (%)

The global Procalcitonin market was valued at 74 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 118.9 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 7.0% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Procalcitonin Antigen Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Procalcitonin include Thermo Fisher, Roche Diagnostics, bioMerieux, HyTest, BBI Solutions, ProSpec, Wondfo, Ningbo Medicalsystem Biotechnology and Wuhan Easy Diagnosis Biomedicine, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

Fusion Market Research (FMR) has surveyed the Procalcitonin manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Procalcitonin revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Procalcitonin revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Procalcitonin sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)

Key companies Procalcitonin sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Thermo Fisher

Roche Diagnostics

bioMerieux

HyTest

BBI Solutions

ProSpec

Wondfo

Ningbo Medicalsystem Biotechnology

Wuhan Easy Diagnosis Biomedicine

Snibe

Vazyme Biotech

Getein Biotech

Hotgen Biotech

Lumigenex

Nanjing Norman Biological Technology

Kitgen

Beijing KeyGen

Beijing Apis

Total Market by Segment:

Global Procalcitonin Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Procalcitonin Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Procalcitonin Antigen

Procalcitonin Antibody

Global Procalcitonin Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Procalcitonin Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Medical Industry

Scientific Research

Veterinarian

Market segment by Region/Country including:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Spain etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia and Southeast Asia etc.)

South America (Brazil, Argentina and Colombia etc.)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, UAE and Saudi Arabia etc.)

Ask Queries @ https://www.fusionmarketresearch.com/enquiry.php/Procalcitonin-Market-Global-Outlook-and-Forecast-2022-2028/80615

Table of Contents

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Procalcitonin Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Procalcitonin Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

…

7 Manufacturers & Brands Profiles

7.1 Thermo Fisher

7.1.1 Thermo Fisher Corporate Summary

7.1.2 Thermo Fisher Business Overview

7.1.3 Thermo Fisher Procalcitonin Major Product Offerings

7.1.4 Thermo Fisher Procalcitonin Sales and Revenue in Global (2017-2022)

7.1.5 Thermo Fisher Key News

7.2 Roche Diagnostics

7.2.1 Roche Diagnostics Corporate Summary

7.2.2 Roche Diagnostics Business Overview

7.2.3 Roche Diagnostics Procalcitonin Major Product Offerings

7.2.4 Roche Diagnostics Procalcitonin Sales and Revenue in Global (2017-2022)

7.2.5 Roche Diagnostics Key News

7.3 bioMerieux

7.3.1 bioMerieux Corporate Summary

7.3.2 bioMerieux Business Overview

7.3.3 bioMerieux Procalcitonin Major Product Offerings

7.3.4 bioMerieux Procalcitonin Sales and Revenue in Global (2017-2022)

7.3.5 bioMerieux Key News

7.4 HyTest

7.4.1 HyTest Corporate Summary

7.4.2 HyTest Business Overview

7.4.3 HyTest Procalcitonin Major Product Offerings

7.4.4 HyTest Procalcitonin Sales and Revenue in Global (2017-2022)

7.4.5 HyTest Key News

7.5 BBI Solutions

7.5.1 BBI Solutions Corporate Summary

7.5.2 BBI Solutions Business Overview

7.5.3 BBI Solutions Procalcitonin Major Product Offerings

7.5.4 BBI Solutions Procalcitonin Sales and Revenue in Global (2017-2022)

7.5.5 BBI Solutions Key News

7.6 ProSpec

7.6.1 ProSpec Corporate Summary

7.6.2 ProSpec Business Overview

7.6.3 ProSpec Procalcitonin Major Product Offerings

7.6.4 ProSpec Procalcitonin Sales and Revenue in Global (2017-2022)

7.6.5 ProSpec Key News

7.7 Wondfo

7.7.1 Wondfo Corporate Summary

7.7.2 Wondfo Business Overview

7.7.3 Wondfo Procalcitonin Major Product Offerings

7.7.4 Wondfo Procalcitonin Sales and Revenue in Global (2017-2022)

7.7.5 Wondfo Key News

7.8 Ningbo Medicalsystem Biotechnology

7.8.1 Ningbo Medicalsystem Biotechnology Corporate Summary

7.8.2 Ningbo Medicalsystem Biotechnology Business Overview

7.8.3 Ningbo Medicalsystem Biotechnology Procalcitonin Major Product Offerings

7.8.4 Ningbo Medicalsystem Biotechnology Procalcitonin Sales and Revenue in Global (2017-2022)

7.8.5 Ningbo Medicalsystem Biotechnology Key News

7.9 Wuhan Easy Diagnosis Biomedicine

Continue…

ABOUT US:

Fusion Market Research is one of the largest collections of market research reports from numerous publishers. We have a team of industry specialists providing unbiased insights on reports to best meet the requirements of our clients. We offer a comprehensive collection of competitive market research reports from a number of global leaders across industry segments.

CONTACT US

[email protected]

Phone:

+ (210) 775-2636 (USA)

+ (91) 853 060 7487