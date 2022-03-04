Loratadine Market, Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, Growth and Forecast – 2028

Loratadine Market 2022-2028

Description

This global study of the Loratadine Market offers an overview of the existing market trends, drivers, restrictions, and metrics and also offers a viewpoint for important segments. The report also tracks product and services demand growth forecasts for the market. There is also to the study approach a detailed segmental review. A regional study of the global Loratadine industry is also carried out in North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the Near East & Africa. The report mentions growth parameters in the regional markets along with major players dominating the regional growth.

Loratadine is an antihistamine that reduces the effects of natural chemical histamine in the body. Histamine can produce symptoms of sneezing, itching, watery eyes, and runny nose. Loratadine is used to treat sneezing, runny nose, watery eyes, hives, skin rash, itching, and other cold or allergy symptoms. Loratadine is also used to treat skin hives and itching in people with chronic skin reactions. Notes: This report is statistical data of loratadine API.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Loratadine in global, including the following market information:

Global Loratadine Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Loratadine Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)

Global top five Loratadine companies in 2021 (%)

The global Loratadine market was valued at 146 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 181.5 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.2% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

USP Standards Grade Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Loratadine include Merck, Cadila Pharmaceuticals, Morepen, Ultratech India, Vasudha Pharma Chem, Hetero Drugs, Mylan, Changzhou Yabang and Shaanxi Hanjiang, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

Fusion Market Research (FMR) has surveyed the Loratadine manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Loratadine revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Loratadine revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Loratadine sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)

Key companies Loratadine sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Merck

Cadila Pharmaceuticals

Morepen

Ultratech India

Vasudha Pharma Chem

Hetero Drugs

Mylan

Changzhou Yabang

Shaanxi Hanjiang

Inke, S.A.

Argon Drugs

Total Market by Segment:

Global Loratadine Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Loratadine Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

USP Standards Grade

EP Standards Grade

Pharmaceutical Standards Grade

Others

Global Loratadine Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Loratadine Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Loratadine Tablet

Loratadine Capsules

Loratadine Syrup

Others

Market segment by Region/Country including:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Spain etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia and Southeast Asia etc.)

South America (Brazil, Argentina and Colombia etc.)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, UAE and Saudi Arabia etc.)

