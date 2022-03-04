Irrigation Valves Market 2022 – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast – 2028

Irrigation Valves Market 2022-2028

Description

This global study of the Irrigation Valves Market offers an overview of the existing market trends, drivers, restrictions, and metrics and also offers a viewpoint for important segments. The report also tracks product and services demand growth forecasts for the market. There is also to the study approach a detailed segmental review. A regional study of the global Irrigation Valves industry is also carried out in North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the Near East & Africa. The report mentions growth parameters in the regional markets along with major players dominating the regional growth.

An Irrigation vales is a device used to irrigate agricultural crops, lawns, landscapes, golf courses, and other areas. They are also used for cooling and for the control of airborne dust. This kind of vale is used for controling the water sprinkling. The water is distributed through a network that may consist of pumps, valves, pipes, and sprinklers. Irrigation vales can be used for residential, industrial, and agricultural usage.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Irrigation Valves in global, including the following market information:

Global Irrigation Valves Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Irrigation Valves Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Irrigation Valves companies in 2021 (%)

The global Irrigation Valves market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Metal Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Irrigation Valves include Ace Pump, AKPLAS, Banjo, Cepex, Comer Spa, DICKEY-john, Elysee Rohrsysteme GmbH, Eurogan and Hunter Industries, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

Fusion Market Research (FMR) has surveyed the Irrigation Valves manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Irrigation Valves revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Irrigation Valves revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Irrigation Valves sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)

Key companies Irrigation Valves sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Ace Pump

AKPLAS

Banjo

Cepex

Comer Spa

DICKEY-john

Elysee Rohrsysteme GmbH

Eurogan

Hunter Industries

INDUSTRIE BONI Srl

Irriline Technologies

Irritec

Komet Austria

MARANI IRRIGAZIONE Srl

Nelson Irrigation

Pentair

PERROT Regnerbau

Plastic-Puglia srl

RAIN SpA

Raven Industries

Rivulis Irrigation S.A.S.

Senmatic A/S

TeeJet Technologies

Toro

UNIRAIN S.A.

VYRSA S.A.

Waterman Industries

Total Market by Segment:

Global Irrigation Valves Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Irrigation Valves Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Metal

Plastic

Global Irrigation Valves Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Irrigation Valves Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Farmland

Garden

Others

Market segment by Region/Country including:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Spain etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia and Southeast Asia etc.)

South America (Brazil, Argentina and Colombia etc.)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, UAE and Saudi Arabia etc.)

