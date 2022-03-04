Uncategorized
Artificial Ventilation Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Artificial Ventilation
This report contains market size and forecasts of Artificial Ventilation in global, including the following market information:
- Global Artificial Ventilation Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Artificial Ventilation Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Units)
- Global top five Artificial Ventilation companies in 2021 (%)
- The global Artificial Ventilation market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
- Constant Pressure Type Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
- The global key manufacturers of Artificial Ventilation include CareFusion, Air Liquide Healthcare, Fisher & Paykel Healthcare, Drager, Acutronic Medical Systems, GaleMed, ResMed, Philips Respironics and Ambu, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
- Wesurveyed the Artificial Ventilation manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
- Global Artificial Ventilation Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)
- Global Artificial Ventilation Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Constant Pressure Type
- Constant Volume Type
- Global Artificial Ventilation Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)
- Global Artificial Ventilation Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Operation Room
- Intensive Care Units
- Emergency Room
- Dental
- Home Care
- Global Artificial Ventilation Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)
- Global Artificial Ventilation Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
- Competitor Analysis
- Key companies Artificial Ventilation revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Artificial Ventilation revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Artificial Ventilation sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Units)
- Key companies Artificial Ventilation sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- CareFusion
- Air Liquide Healthcare
- Fisher & Paykel Healthcare
- Drager
- Acutronic Medical Systems
- GaleMed
- ResMed
- Philips Respironics
- Ambu
- BD
- Teleflex
- Smiths Medical
- Armstrong Medical
- Drive Medical
- Dynarex
- Viomedex
- Flexicare Medical
- Hamilton Medical
- Besmed
