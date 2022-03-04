Artificial Ventilation Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Artificial Ventilation in global, including the following market information:

Global Artificial Ventilation Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Artificial Ventilation Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Units)

Global top five Artificial Ventilation companies in 2021 (%)

The global Artificial Ventilation market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Constant Pressure Type Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Artificial Ventilation include CareFusion, Air Liquide Healthcare, Fisher & Paykel Healthcare, Drager, Acutronic Medical Systems, GaleMed, ResMed, Philips Respironics and Ambu, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

Wesurveyed the Artificial Ventilation manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Report Sample includes:

– Table of Contents

– List of Tables & Figures

– Charts

Report Sample includes:

– Table of Contents

– List of Tables & Figures

– Charts

– Research Methodology

Global Artificial Ventilation Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)

Global Artificial Ventilation Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Constant Pressure Type

Constant Volume Type

Global Artificial Ventilation Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)

Global Artificial Ventilation Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Operation Room

Intensive Care Units

Emergency Room

Dental

Home Care

Global Artificial Ventilation Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)

Global Artificial Ventilation Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

Key companies Artificial Ventilation revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Artificial Ventilation revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Artificial Ventilation sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Units)

Key companies Artificial Ventilation sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

CareFusion

Air Liquide Healthcare

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare

Drager

Acutronic Medical Systems

GaleMed

ResMed

Philips Respironics

Ambu

BD

Teleflex

Smiths Medical

Armstrong Medical

Drive Medical

Dynarex

Viomedex

Flexicare Medical

Hamilton Medical

Besmed

