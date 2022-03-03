Investment Casting Market 2022 – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast – 2028

Investment Casting Market 2022-2028

A New Market Study, Titled “Investment Casting Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges” has been featured on fusionmarketresearch.

Description

This global study of the Investment Casting Market offers an overview of the existing market trends, drivers, restrictions, and metrics and also offers a viewpoint for important segments. The report also tracks product and services demand growth forecasts for the market. There is also to the study approach a detailed segmental review. A regional study of the global Investment Casting industry is also carried out in North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the Near East & Africa. The report mentions growth parameters in the regional markets along with major players dominating the regional growth.

Request Free Sample Report @ https://www.fusionmarketresearch.com/sample_request/Investment-Casting-Market-Global-Outlook-and-Forecast-2022-2028/80611

Investment casting is a foundry process by which a metal part is produced from a ceramic (investment) mold that has been formed by a disposable (wax or plastic) pattern. They are products using the lost wax process which is a process for producing near-net-shape metal parts. Investment casting process is an industrial process in which high technology waxes are used to form patterns that allow the production of components with accuracy, repeatability, versatility, and integrity in a variety of metals and high-performance alloys. Investment casting is used to manufacture parts ranging from turbocharger wheels to golf club heads, from electronic boxes to hip replacement implants.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Investment Casting in global, including the following market information:

Global Investment Casting Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Investment Casting Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Investment Casting companies in 2021 (%)

The global Investment Casting market was valued at 8083.4 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 11280 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Sodium Silicate Process Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Investment Casting include Alcoa, Precision Castparts, CIREX, Zollern, Milwaukee Precision Casting, MetalTek, RLM Industries, Impro and Dongying Giayoung, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

Fusion Market Research (FMR) has surveyed the Investment Casting manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Investment Casting revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Investment Casting revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Investment Casting sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)

Key companies Investment Casting sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Alcoa

Precision Castparts

CIREX

Zollern

Milwaukee Precision Casting

MetalTek

RLM Industries

Impro

Dongying Giayoung

Dongfeng

Ningbo Wanguan

Taizhou Xinyu

Jiwei

Total Market by Segment:

Global Investment Casting Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Investment Casting Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Sodium Silicate Process

Tetraethyl Orthosilicate (Silica Sol Process)

Global Investment Casting Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Investment Casting Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Automotive

Aerospace and Military

Industrial Gas Turbines

General Industrial Machinery

Market segment by Region/Country including:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Spain etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia and Southeast Asia etc.)

South America (Brazil, Argentina and Colombia etc.)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, UAE and Saudi Arabia etc.)

Ask Queries @ https://www.fusionmarketresearch.com/enquiry.php/Investment-Casting-Market-Global-Outlook-and-Forecast-2022-2028/80611

Table of Contents

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Investment Casting Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Investment Casting Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

…

7 Manufacturers & Brands Profiles

7.1 Alcoa

7.1.1 Alcoa Corporate Summary

7.1.2 Alcoa Business Overview

7.1.3 Alcoa Investment Casting Major Product Offerings

7.1.4 Alcoa Investment Casting Sales and Revenue in Global (2017-2022)

7.1.5 Alcoa Key News

7.2 Precision Castparts

7.2.1 Precision Castparts Corporate Summary

7.2.2 Precision Castparts Business Overview

7.2.3 Precision Castparts Investment Casting Major Product Offerings

7.2.4 Precision Castparts Investment Casting Sales and Revenue in Global (2017-2022)

7.2.5 Precision Castparts Key News

7.3 CIREX

7.3.1 CIREX Corporate Summary

7.3.2 CIREX Business Overview

7.3.3 CIREX Investment Casting Major Product Offerings

7.3.4 CIREX Investment Casting Sales and Revenue in Global (2017-2022)

7.3.5 CIREX Key News

7.4 Zollern

7.4.1 Zollern Corporate Summary

7.4.2 Zollern Business Overview

7.4.3 Zollern Investment Casting Major Product Offerings

7.4.4 Zollern Investment Casting Sales and Revenue in Global (2017-2022)

7.4.5 Zollern Key News

7.5 Milwaukee Precision Casting

7.5.1 Milwaukee Precision Casting Corporate Summary

7.5.2 Milwaukee Precision Casting Business Overview

7.5.3 Milwaukee Precision Casting Investment Casting Major Product Offerings

7.5.4 Milwaukee Precision Casting Investment Casting Sales and Revenue in Global (2017-2022)

7.5.5 Milwaukee Precision Casting Key News

7.6 MetalTek

7.6.1 MetalTek Corporate Summary

7.6.2 MetalTek Business Overview

7.6.3 MetalTek Investment Casting Major Product Offerings

7.6.4 MetalTek Investment Casting Sales and Revenue in Global (2017-2022)

7.6.5 MetalTek Key News

7.7 RLM Industries

7.7.1 RLM Industries Corporate Summary

7.7.2 RLM Industries Business Overview

7.7.3 RLM Industries Investment Casting Major Product Offerings

7.7.4 RLM Industries Investment Casting Sales and Revenue in Global (2017-2022)

7.7.5 RLM Industries Key News

7.8 Impro

7.8.1 Impro Corporate Summary

7.8.2 Impro Business Overview

7.8.3 Impro Investment Casting Major Product Offerings

7.8.4 Impro Investment Casting Sales and Revenue in Global (2017-2022)

7.8.5 Impro Key News

7.9 Dongying Giayoung

Continue…

ABOUT US:

Fusion Market Research is one of the largest collections of market research reports from numerous publishers. We have a team of industry specialists providing unbiased insights on reports to best meet the requirements of our clients. We offer a comprehensive collection of competitive market research reports from a number of global leaders across industry segments.

CONTACT US

[email protected]

Phone:

+ (210) 775-2636 (USA)

+ (91) 853 060 7487