Interactive Kiosk Market, Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, Growth and Forecast – 2028

Interactive Kiosk Market 2022-2028

This global study of the Interactive Kiosk Market offers an overview of the existing market trends, drivers, restrictions, and metrics and also offers a viewpoint for important segments. The report also tracks product and services demand growth forecasts for the market. There is also to the study approach a detailed segmental review. A regional study of the global Interactive Kiosk industry is also carried out in North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the Near East & Africa. The report mentions growth parameters in the regional markets along with major players dominating the regional growth.

The Interactive Kiosk industry can be broken down into several segments, Less than 10 inch, 11~20 inch, etc. Across the world, the major players cover NCR Corporation, Diebold Nixdorf, etc. Interactive Kiosk is a small physical structure (often including a computer and a display screen) that displays information for people walking by. Kiosks are common near the entrances of shopping malls in North America where they provide shoppers with directions. Kiosks are also used at trade shows and professional conferences.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Interactive Kiosk in global, including the following market information:

Global Interactive Kiosk Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Interactive Kiosk Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Interactive Kiosk companies in 2021 (%)

The global Interactive Kiosk market was valued at 1053.6 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 1518.5 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Information Kiosks Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Interactive Kiosk include Diebold Nixdorf, NCR, Fujitsu, VeriFone, RedyRef, Kiosk Information Systems (Posiflex), Evoke Creative, Meridian Kiosks and Hyosung TNS, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

Fusion Market Research (FMR) has surveyed the Interactive Kiosk manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Interactive Kiosk revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Interactive Kiosk revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Interactive Kiosk sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)

Key companies Interactive Kiosk sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Diebold Nixdorf

NCR

Fujitsu

VeriFone

RedyRef

Kiosk Information Systems (Posiflex)

Evoke Creative

Meridian Kiosks

Hyosung TNS

HT Kiosk

Olea Kiosks

PBT Industrial

Slabb Kiosks

SZ KMY

NeoProducts

TopGood

Shenzhen Lean Kiosk Systems

Perto SA

Total Market by Segment:

Global Interactive Kiosk Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Interactive Kiosk Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Information Kiosks

Financial Service Kiosks

Ticketing Kiosks

Ordering Kiosks

Hospital Registration Kiosks

Check-in Kiosks

Global Interactive Kiosk Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Interactive Kiosk Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Retail

Financial Services

Hospitality

Public Sector

Food & Beverage

Other Applications

Market segment by Region/Country including:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Spain etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia and Southeast Asia etc.)

South America (Brazil, Argentina and Colombia etc.)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, UAE and Saudi Arabia etc.)

