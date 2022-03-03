Pullulan Market, Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, Growth and Forecast – 2028

Pullulan Market 2022-2028

A New Market Study, Titled “Pullulan Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges” has been featured on fusionmarketresearch.

Description

This global study of the Pullulan Market offers an overview of the existing market trends, drivers, restrictions, and metrics and also offers a viewpoint for important segments. The report also tracks product and services demand growth forecasts for the market. There is also to the study approach a detailed segmental review. A regional study of the global Pullulan industry is also carried out in North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the Near East & Africa. The report mentions growth parameters in the regional markets along with major players dominating the regional growth.

Request Free Sample Report @ https://www.fusionmarketresearch.com/sample_request/Pullulan-Market-Global-Outlook-and-Forecast-2022-2028/80609

Pullulan is produced by fermentation from aureobasidium pullulans. Similarly dextran, xanthan gum, it is an extracellular water-soluble viscous polysaccharide. It is a special kind of microbial polysaccharides discovered by the R. Bauer in 1938. The polysaccharide is made of α-1, 4-glycoside bond connected maltotriose repeating units and was formed linear polysaccharide by α-1, 6-glycosidic bond polymerization. Molecular weight is from 20,000 to 2,000,000, polymerization degree is from 100 to 5,000. (General merchandise molecular weight is around 200,000. About 480 maltotriose made composition).

This report contains market size and forecasts of Pullulan in global, including the following market information:

Global Pullulan Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Pullulan Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)

Global top five Pullulan companies in 2021 (%)

The global Pullulan market was valued at 132.7 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 152.6 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 2.0% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Pharmaceutical Grade Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Pullulan include Hayashibara, KOPL, Meihua, Freda, Kangnaxin, Hierand Biotech, Henbo Bio-technology and Jinmei Biotechnology, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

Fusion Market Research (FMR) has surveyed the Pullulan manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Pullulan revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Pullulan revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Pullulan sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)

Key companies Pullulan sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Hayashibara

KOPL

Meihua

Freda

Kangnaxin

Hierand Biotech

Henbo Bio-technology

Jinmei Biotechnology

Total Market by Segment:

Global Pullulan Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Pullulan Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Pharmaceutical Grade

Food Grade

Industries Grade

Global Pullulan Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Pullulan Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Pharmaceutical Industry

Food Industry

Cosmetic Industry

Others

Market segment by Region/Country including:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Spain etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia and Southeast Asia etc.)

South America (Brazil, Argentina and Colombia etc.)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, UAE and Saudi Arabia etc.)

Ask Queries @ https://www.fusionmarketresearch.com/enquiry.php/Pullulan-Market-Global-Outlook-and-Forecast-2022-2028/80609

Table of Contents

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Pullulan Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Pullulan Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

…

7 Manufacturers & Brands Profiles

7.1 Hayashibara

7.1.1 Hayashibara Corporate Summary

7.1.2 Hayashibara Business Overview

7.1.3 Hayashibara Pullulan Major Product Offerings

7.1.4 Hayashibara Pullulan Sales and Revenue in Global (2017-2022)

7.1.5 Hayashibara Key News

7.2 KOPL

7.2.1 KOPL Corporate Summary

7.2.2 KOPL Business Overview

7.2.3 KOPL Pullulan Major Product Offerings

7.2.4 KOPL Pullulan Sales and Revenue in Global (2017-2022)

7.2.5 KOPL Key News

7.3 Meihua

7.3.1 Meihua Corporate Summary

7.3.2 Meihua Business Overview

7.3.3 Meihua Pullulan Major Product Offerings

7.3.4 Meihua Pullulan Sales and Revenue in Global (2017-2022)

7.3.5 Meihua Key News

7.4 Freda

7.4.1 Freda Corporate Summary

7.4.2 Freda Business Overview

7.4.3 Freda Pullulan Major Product Offerings

7.4.4 Freda Pullulan Sales and Revenue in Global (2017-2022)

7.4.5 Freda Key News

7.5 Kangnaxin

7.5.1 Kangnaxin Corporate Summary

7.5.2 Kangnaxin Business Overview

7.5.3 Kangnaxin Pullulan Major Product Offerings

7.5.4 Kangnaxin Pullulan Sales and Revenue in Global (2017-2022)

7.5.5 Kangnaxin Key News

7.6 Hierand Biotech

7.6.1 Hierand Biotech Corporate Summary

7.6.2 Hierand Biotech Business Overview

7.6.3 Hierand Biotech Pullulan Major Product Offerings

7.6.4 Hierand Biotech Pullulan Sales and Revenue in Global (2017-2022)

7.6.5 Hierand Biotech Key News

7.7 Henbo Bio-technology

7.7.1 Henbo Bio-technology Corporate Summary

7.7.2 Henbo Bio-technology Business Overview

7.7.3 Henbo Bio-technology Pullulan Major Product Offerings

7.7.4 Henbo Bio-technology Pullulan Sales and Revenue in Global (2017-2022)

7.7.5 Henbo Bio-technology Key News

7.8 Jinmei Biotechnology

Continue…

ABOUT US:

Fusion Market Research is one of the largest collections of market research reports from numerous publishers. We have a team of industry specialists providing unbiased insights on reports to best meet the requirements of our clients. We offer a comprehensive collection of competitive market research reports from a number of global leaders across industry segments.

CONTACT US

[email protected]

Phone:

+ (210) 775-2636 (USA)

+ (91) 853 060 7487