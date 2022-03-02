Breast Biopsy Needle Market, Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, Growth and Forecast – 2028

Breast Biopsy Needle Market 2022-2028

Description

This global study of the Breast Biopsy Needle Market offers an overview of the existing market trends, drivers, restrictions, and metrics and also offers a viewpoint for important segments. The report also tracks product and services demand growth forecasts for the market. There is also to the study approach a detailed segmental review. A regional study of the global Breast Biopsy Needle industry is also carried out in North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the Near East & Africa. The report mentions growth parameters in the regional markets along with major players dominating the regional growth.

Breast Biopsy is a procedure in which a sample of a suspicious breast growth is removed and examined, usually for the presence of cancer. The sample is suctioned out through a needle or removed surgically. A breast biopsy is the best way to evaluate if a suspicious lump or portion of your breast is cancerous.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Breast Biopsy Needle in global, including the following market information:

Global Breast Biopsy Needle Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Breast Biopsy Needle Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Breast Biopsy Needle companies in 2021 (%)

The global Breast Biopsy Needle market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Needle Based Biopsy Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Breast Biopsy Needle include Mammotome, Hologic, C.R Bard, BD, Stryker, Galini SRL and Medtronic, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

Fusion Market Research (FMR) has surveyed the Breast Biopsy Needle manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Breast Biopsy Needle revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Breast Biopsy Needle revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Breast Biopsy Needle sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Breast Biopsy Needle sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Mammotome

Hologic

C.R Bard

BD

Stryker

Galini SRL

Medtronic

Total Market by Segment:

Global Breast Biopsy Needle Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Breast Biopsy Needle Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Needle Based Biopsy

Surgical Biopsy

Global Breast Biopsy Needle Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Breast Biopsy Needle Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Hospital

Clinic

Market segment by Region/Country including:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Spain etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia and Southeast Asia etc.)

South America (Brazil, Argentina and Colombia etc.)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, UAE and Saudi Arabia etc.)

Table of Contents

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Breast Biopsy Needle Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Breast Biopsy Needle Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

7 Manufacturers & Brands Profiles

7.1 Mammotome

7.1.1 Mammotome Corporate Summary

7.1.2 Mammotome Business Overview

7.1.3 Mammotome Breast Biopsy Needle Major Product Offerings

7.1.4 Mammotome Breast Biopsy Needle Sales and Revenue in Global (2017-2022)

7.1.5 Mammotome Key News

7.2 Hologic

7.2.1 Hologic Corporate Summary

7.2.2 Hologic Business Overview

7.2.3 Hologic Breast Biopsy Needle Major Product Offerings

7.2.4 Hologic Breast Biopsy Needle Sales and Revenue in Global (2017-2022)

7.2.5 Hologic Key News

7.3 C.R Bard

7.3.1 C.R Bard Corporate Summary

7.3.2 C.R Bard Business Overview

7.3.3 C.R Bard Breast Biopsy Needle Major Product Offerings

7.3.4 C.R Bard Breast Biopsy Needle Sales and Revenue in Global (2017-2022)

7.3.5 C.R Bard Key News

7.4 BD

7.4.1 BD Corporate Summary

7.4.2 BD Business Overview

7.4.3 BD Breast Biopsy Needle Major Product Offerings

7.4.4 BD Breast Biopsy Needle Sales and Revenue in Global (2017-2022)

7.4.5 BD Key News

7.5 Stryker

7.5.1 Stryker Corporate Summary

7.5.2 Stryker Business Overview

7.5.3 Stryker Breast Biopsy Needle Major Product Offerings

7.5.4 Stryker Breast Biopsy Needle Sales and Revenue in Global (2017-2022)

7.5.5 Stryker Key News

7.6 Galini SRL

7.6.1 Galini SRL Corporate Summary

7.6.2 Galini SRL Business Overview

7.6.3 Galini SRL Breast Biopsy Needle Major Product Offerings

7.6.4 Galini SRL Breast Biopsy Needle Sales and Revenue in Global (2017-2022)

7.6.5 Galini SRL Key News

7.7 Medtronic

