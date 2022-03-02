Billiard Cues Market, Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, Growth and Forecast – 2028

Billiard Cues Market 2022-2028

Description

This global study of the Billiard Cues Market offers an overview of the existing market trends, drivers, restrictions, and metrics and also offers a viewpoint for important segments. The report also tracks product and services demand growth forecasts for the market. There is also to the study approach a detailed segmental review. A regional study of the global Billiard Cues industry is also carried out in North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the Near East & Africa. The report mentions growth parameters in the regional markets along with major players dominating the regional growth.

Billiard Cues is the cue stick of Billiard, which is used to strike the ball. Billiard cues are tapered sticks, typically about 57-59 inches long and usually between 16-21 ounces with professionals gravitating toward a 19 ounce average.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Billiard Cues in global, including the following market information:

Global Billiard Cues Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Billiard Cues Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Billiard Cues companies in 2021 (%)

The global Billiard Cues market was valued at 241.8 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 268.9 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 1.5% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Snooker Cue Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Billiard Cues include Hamson, LP, Jianying Billiards, XINGPAI, Master, BS, Action Billiard Cues, FURY and Predator, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

Fusion Market Research (FMR) has surveyed the Billiard Cues manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Billiard Cues revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Billiard Cues revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Billiard Cues sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Billiard Cues sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Hamson

LP

Jianying Billiards

XINGPAI

Master

BS

Action Billiard Cues

FURY

Predator

John Parris

WIRAKA

Collapsar

Falcon

Omin

PALKO

Mezz

Total Market by Segment:

Global Billiard Cues Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Billiard Cues Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Snooker Cue

Nine Ball Cue

Others

Global Billiard Cues Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Billiard Cues Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Club

Race

Family

Others

Market segment by Region/Country including:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Spain etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia and Southeast Asia etc.)

South America (Brazil, Argentina and Colombia etc.)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, UAE and Saudi Arabia etc.)

