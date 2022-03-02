Air Blowers Market, Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, Growth and Forecast – 2028

Air Blowers Market 2022-2028

Description

This global study of the Air Blowers Market offers an overview of the existing market trends, drivers, restrictions, and metrics and also offers a viewpoint for important segments. The report also tracks product and services demand growth forecasts for the market. There is also to the study approach a detailed segmental review. A regional study of the global Air Blowers industry is also carried out in North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the Near East & Africa. The report mentions growth parameters in the regional markets along with major players dominating the regional growth.

Blowers are mechanical or electro-mechanical devices used to induce gas flow through ducting, electronics chassis, process stacks, etc.–wherever flow is needed for exhausting, aspirating, cooling, ventilating, conveying, and so on. Key specifications include intended application, blower type, port design, as well as the parameters of flow capacity, electrical ratings, and dimensions. Blowers cool electronic enclosures, induce drafts in boilers, increase airflow on engines, and are configured in a variety of designs such as centrifugal flow or rotary lobe styles. Motors usually drive blowers, though they can be powered by other means such as engines. This report studies the Air Blowers market, focusing on Industrial use air blower types, including Positive Displacement Blowers, Centrifugal Blowers, etc.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Air Blowers in global, including the following market information:

Global Air Blowers Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Air Blowers Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Units)

Global top five Air Blowers companies in 2021 (%)

The global Air Blowers market was valued at 1865.5 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 2244.8 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 2.7% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Roots Blower Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Air Blowers include Taiko Kikai Industries, Unozawa, ANLET, Neuros, TurboMax, TurboWin, Namwon Turboone, Man Turbo and SeAH Engineering, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

Fusion Market Research (FMR) has surveyed the Air Blowers manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Air Blowers revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Air Blowers revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Air Blowers sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Air Blowers sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Taiko Kikai Industries

Unozawa

ANLET

Neuros

TurboMax

TurboWin

Namwon Turboone

Man Turbo

SeAH Engineering

TNE

Aerzen

KFM

Sulzer

Atlas Copco

Gardner Denver

Kawasaki

Howden

Spencer

Fima

ShinMaywa

Kaeser Kompressoren

Tuthill Corporation

Ingersoll Rand

Continental

Jintongling

Shandong Zhangqiu Blower

Shengu

Everest Blowers

Alantic Belowers

Total Market by Segment:

Global Air Blowers Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Air Blowers Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Roots Blower

Screw Blower

Air Bearing

Magnetic Bearing

Gear-driven

Multi-stage

Others

Global Air Blowers Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Air Blowers Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Chemical and Petrochemical

Water Treatment Plant

Others

Market segment by Region/Country including:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Spain etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia and Southeast Asia etc.)

South America (Brazil, Argentina and Colombia etc.)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, UAE and Saudi Arabia etc.)

Table of Contents

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Air Blowers Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Air Blowers Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

…

7 Manufacturers & Brands Profiles

7.1 Taiko Kikai Industries

7.1.1 Taiko Kikai Industries Corporate Summary

7.1.2 Taiko Kikai Industries Business Overview

7.1.3 Taiko Kikai Industries Air Blowers Major Product Offerings

7.1.4 Taiko Kikai Industries Air Blowers Sales and Revenue in Global (2017-2022)

7.1.5 Taiko Kikai Industries Key News

7.2 Unozawa

7.2.1 Unozawa Corporate Summary

7.2.2 Unozawa Business Overview

7.2.3 Unozawa Air Blowers Major Product Offerings

7.2.4 Unozawa Air Blowers Sales and Revenue in Global (2017-2022)

7.2.5 Unozawa Key News

7.3 ANLET

7.3.1 ANLET Corporate Summary

7.3.2 ANLET Business Overview

7.3.3 ANLET Air Blowers Major Product Offerings

7.3.4 ANLET Air Blowers Sales and Revenue in Global (2017-2022)

7.3.5 ANLET Key News

7.4 Neuros

7.4.1 Neuros Corporate Summary

7.4.2 Neuros Business Overview

7.4.3 Neuros Air Blowers Major Product Offerings

7.4.4 Neuros Air Blowers Sales and Revenue in Global (2017-2022)

7.4.5 Neuros Key News

7.5 TurboMax

7.5.1 TurboMax Corporate Summary

7.5.2 TurboMax Business Overview

7.5.3 TurboMax Air Blowers Major Product Offerings

7.5.4 TurboMax Air Blowers Sales and Revenue in Global (2017-2022)

7.5.5 TurboMax Key News

7.6 TurboWin

7.6.1 TurboWin Corporate Summary

7.6.2 TurboWin Business Overview

7.6.3 TurboWin Air Blowers Major Product Offerings

7.6.4 TurboWin Air Blowers Sales and Revenue in Global (2017-2022)

7.6.5 TurboWin Key News

7.7 Namwon Turboone

7.7.1 Namwon Turboone Corporate Summary

7.7.2 Namwon Turboone Business Overview

7.7.3 Namwon Turboone Air Blowers Major Product Offerings

7.7.4 Namwon Turboone Air Blowers Sales and Revenue in Global (2017-2022)

7.7.5 Namwon Turboone Key News

7.8 Man Turbo

7.8.1 Man Turbo Corporate Summary

7.8.2 Man Turbo Business Overview

7.8.3 Man Turbo Air Blowers Major Product Offerings

7.8.4 Man Turbo Air Blowers Sales and Revenue in Global (2017-2022)

7.8.5 Man Turbo Key News

7.9 SeAH Engineering

7.9.1 SeAH Engineering Corporate Summary

7.9.2 SeAH Engineering Business Overview

7.9.3 SeAH Engineering Air Blowers Major Product Offerings

7.9.4 SeAH Engineering Air Blowers Sales and Revenue in Global (2017-2022)

7.9.5 SeAH Engineering Key News

7.10 TNE

Continue…

