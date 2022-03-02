Smoke Exhaust Fans Market 2022 – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast – 2028

Smoke Exhaust Fans Market 2022-2028

This global study of the Smoke Exhaust Fans Market offers an overview of the existing market trends, drivers, restrictions, and metrics and also offers a viewpoint for important segments. The report also tracks product and services demand growth forecasts for the market. There is also to the study approach a detailed segmental review. A regional study of the global Smoke Exhaust Fans industry is also carried out in North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the Near East & Africa. The report mentions growth parameters in the regional markets along with major players dominating the regional growth.

Smoke exhaust fans which are used in emergency exhaust ventilation systems for forced extraction of smoke and heated gases and simultaneous transfer of heat generated by the fire away and beyond the limits of the serviced spaces where the ignition occurs. Such units are used in production, public, residential, administrative and other spaces. Such fans are capable of handling smoke and air mixtures with temperatures up to 600 °С.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Smoke Exhaust Fans in global, including the following market information:

Global Smoke Exhaust Fans Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Smoke Exhaust Fans Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Smoke Exhaust Fans companies in 2021 (%)

The global Smoke Exhaust Fans market was valued at 181 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 198.7 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 1.3% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Centrifugal type Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Smoke Exhaust Fans include Nicotra Gebhardt, Soler & Palau, Ventmeca, NOVENCO, VENTS, Systemair, Elta Fans, Polypipe Ventilation and SODECA and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

Fusion Market Research (FMR) has surveyed the Smoke Exhaust Fans manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Smoke Exhaust Fans revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Smoke Exhaust Fans revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Smoke Exhaust Fans sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Smoke Exhaust Fans sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Nicotra Gebhardt

Soler & Palau

Ventmeca

NOVENCO

VENTS

Systemair

Elta Fans

Polypipe Ventilation

SODECA

Rucon

Total Market by Segment:

Global Smoke Exhaust Fans Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Smoke Exhaust Fans Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Centrifugal type

Axial type

Others

Global Smoke Exhaust Fans Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Smoke Exhaust Fans Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Fire protection

Commercial kitchen

Other

Market segment by Region/Country including:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Spain etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia and Southeast Asia etc.)

South America (Brazil, Argentina and Colombia etc.)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, UAE and Saudi Arabia etc.)

