High Speed Doors Market, Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, Growth and Forecast – 2028

High Speed Doors Market 2022-2028

Description

This global study of the High Speed Doors Market offers an overview of the existing market trends, drivers, restrictions, and metrics and also offers a viewpoint for important segments. The report also tracks product and services demand growth forecasts for the market. There is also to the study approach a detailed segmental review. A regional study of the global High Speed Doors industry is also carried out in North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the Near East & Africa. The report mentions growth parameters in the regional markets along with major players dominating the regional growth.

High-Speed Doors are door systems, mainly used in industrial applications. They are technical enhancements of the generally known sectional doors, PVC fabric doors or roller shutters. The main difference is that the durable construction provides a higher operating speed and they are able to sustain a higher number of cycles (opening and closing cycles) and require lower maintenance and repair cost. The speed can reach 4.0 m and beyond per second. Depending on the intended field of application, horizontal or vertical operating door types are available. They reduce to the maximum air currents and losses of ambient temperatures, and they make the intense flow of people and vehicles easier. In North America, the Door and Access Systems Manufacturing Association (DASMA) defines high-performance doors as non-residential, powered doors, characterized by rolling, folding, sliding or swinging action, that are either high-cycle (minimum 100 cycles/day) or high-speed (minimum 20 inches(508 mm)/second), this report focuses on high-High-Speed Doors only. High strains, caused by the high operating speed (up to 4 m/s) and the frequency of openings, have to be taken into account during construction. In the same way, basic conditions like size and installation location add up to considerable requirements regarding safety and control technique.

This report contains market size and forecasts of High Speed Doors in global, including the following market information:

Global High Speed Doors Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global High Speed Doors Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Sets)

Global top five High Speed Doors companies in 2021 (%)

The global High Speed Doors market was valued at 1012.5 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 1506.2 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Rolling Doors Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of High Speed Doors include Hormann, Rite-Hite, ASI, Rytec, ASSA ABLOY, Chase Doors, PerforMax, Dortek and Efaflex, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

Fusion Market Research (FMR) has surveyed the High Speed Doors manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies High Speed Doors revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies High Speed Doors revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies High Speed Doors sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies High Speed Doors sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Hormann

Rite-Hite

ASI

Rytec

ASSA ABLOY

Chase Doors

PerforMax

Dortek

Efaflex

Angel Mir

HAG

Hart Doors

JDoor

Total Market by Segment:

Global High Speed Doors Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global High Speed Doors Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Rolling Doors

Folding Doors

Swinging Doors

Sliding Doors

Others

Global High Speed Doors Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global High Speed Doors Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Large Exterior Openings

Pharmaceutical Environment

Food & Drink Industry

Warehouse and Loading Bays

Other

Market segment by Region/Country including:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Spain etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia and Southeast Asia etc.)

South America (Brazil, Argentina and Colombia etc.)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, UAE and Saudi Arabia etc.)

Table of Contents

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 High Speed Doors Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global High Speed Doors Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

…

7 Manufacturers & Brands Profiles

7.1 Hormann

7.1.1 Hormann Corporate Summary

7.1.2 Hormann Business Overview

7.1.3 Hormann High Speed Doors Major Product Offerings

7.1.4 Hormann High Speed Doors Sales and Revenue in Global (2017-2022)

7.1.5 Hormann Key News

7.2 Rite-Hite

7.2.1 Rite-Hite Corporate Summary

7.2.2 Rite-Hite Business Overview

7.2.3 Rite-Hite High Speed Doors Major Product Offerings

7.2.4 Rite-Hite High Speed Doors Sales and Revenue in Global (2017-2022)

7.2.5 Rite-Hite Key News

7.3 ASI

7.3.1 ASI Corporate Summary

7.3.2 ASI Business Overview

7.3.3 ASI High Speed Doors Major Product Offerings

7.3.4 ASI High Speed Doors Sales and Revenue in Global (2017-2022)

7.3.5 ASI Key News

7.4 Rytec

7.4.1 Rytec Corporate Summary

7.4.2 Rytec Business Overview

7.4.3 Rytec High Speed Doors Major Product Offerings

7.4.4 Rytec High Speed Doors Sales and Revenue in Global (2017-2022)

7.4.5 Rytec Key News

7.5 ASSA ABLOY

7.5.1 ASSA ABLOY Corporate Summary

7.5.2 ASSA ABLOY Business Overview

7.5.3 ASSA ABLOY High Speed Doors Major Product Offerings

7.5.4 ASSA ABLOY High Speed Doors Sales and Revenue in Global (2017-2022)

7.5.5 ASSA ABLOY Key News

7.6 Chase Doors

7.6.1 Chase Doors Corporate Summary

7.6.2 Chase Doors Business Overview

7.6.3 Chase Doors High Speed Doors Major Product Offerings

7.6.4 Chase Doors High Speed Doors Sales and Revenue in Global (2017-2022)

7.6.5 Chase Doors Key News

7.7 PerforMax

7.7.1 PerforMax Corporate Summary

7.7.2 PerforMax Business Overview

7.7.3 PerforMax High Speed Doors Major Product Offerings

7.7.4 PerforMax High Speed Doors Sales and Revenue in Global (2017-2022)

7.7.5 PerforMax Key News

7.8 Dortek

Continue…

