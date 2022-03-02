Air Dryer Market, Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, Growth and Forecast – 2028

Air Dryer Market 2022-2028

This global study of the Air Dryer Market offers an overview of the existing market trends, drivers, restrictions, and metrics and also offers a viewpoint for important segments. The report also tracks product and services demand growth forecasts for the market. There is also to the study approach a detailed segmental review. A regional study of the global Air Dryer industry is also carried out in North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the Near East & Africa. The report mentions growth parameters in the regional markets along with major players dominating the regional growth.

Air Dryer in this report mainly focuses on membrane air dryer, refrigerated dryer and desiccated dryer products.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Air Dryer in global, including the following market information:

Global Air Dryer Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Air Dryer Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Air Dryer companies in 2021 (%)

The global Air Dryer market was valued at 1403.5 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 1767.5 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.3% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Desiccant Dryer Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Air Dryer include Atlascopco, Fusheng, Quincy, SMC, Pneumatech, Aircel, Parker, Van Air and Gardner Denver, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

Fusion Market Research (FMR) has surveyed the Air Dryer manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Global Air Dryer Market: Manufacturers Segment Analysis (Company and Product introduction, Air Dryer Sales Volume, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin):

Atlascopco

Fusheng

Quincy

SMC

Pneumatech

Aircel

Parker

Van Air

Gardner Denver

BEKO

CompAir

Star Compare

Fscurtis

Zeks

Total Market by Segment:

Global Air Dryer Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Desiccant Dryer

Refrigerated dryer

Membrane dryer

Global Air Dryer Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Electronics

Food&Berverage

Oil&Gas

Phamaceuticals

Construction industry

Other

Air Dryer Market Regional Analysis:

The report provides market size for all the segments and their categories for regions that include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Latin America and the Middle East & Africa (MEA). These regions are further bifurcated into major countries including the U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Argentina, GCC Countries, and South Africa, among others. The report has analyzed both developed & developing regions considered for research of the Air Dryer market. To assist firms in developing effective development strategies, the regional analysis section provides a complete overview of the industry from a number of countries and regions.

Market segment by Region, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia, Italy, and Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia, and Australia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, and Rest of South America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

