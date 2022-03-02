Wireless Audio Market, Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, Growth and Forecast – 2028

Wireless Audio Market 2022-2028

Description

This global study of the Wireless Audio Market offers an overview of the existing market trends, drivers, restrictions, and metrics and also offers a viewpoint for important segments. The report also tracks product and services demand growth forecasts for the market. There is also to the study approach a detailed segmental review. A regional study of the global Wireless Audio industry is also carried out in North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the Near East & Africa. The report mentions growth parameters in the regional markets along with major players dominating the regional growth.

The Global Wireless audio devices market are used to transmit and receive various audio signals through wireless technologies, namely, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and AirPlay, among others. Wireless headphones, microphones, speakers, sound bars, and audio systems, radio tuners, and others are various types of wireless audio devices available in the market. Increasing penetration of infotainment devices, rising adoption of mobile devices, and increasing applications of wireless audio devices in the commercial sector including, events, shows, call centers, and others are the key driving factors of the market. Stringent government regulations have been imposed regarding the frequency range of audio devices. In addition, use of these devices at more than 85 decibels (dB) for 8 hours or more could adversely affect hearing ability of users. These factors restrict the expansion of the market. However, rapid technological advancement and increasing need for convenience such as ease in portability and remote accessibility among customers would generate significant opportunities for market players.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Wireless Audio in global, including the following market information:

Global Wireless Audio Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Wireless Audio Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Wireless Audio companies in 2021 (%)

The global Wireless Audio market was valued at 21600 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 40200 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 9.3% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Sound Bar and Wireless Speakers Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Wireless Audio include Apple (Beats), LG, Bose, SAMSUNG (Harman), Logitech (Jaybird), Plantronics, Sennheiser, Sonos and DEI, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

Fusion Market Research (FMR) has surveyed the Wireless Audio manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Global Wireless Audio Market: Manufacturers Segment Analysis (Company and Product introduction, Wireless Audio Sales Volume, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin):

Apple (Beats)

LG

Bose

SAMSUNG (Harman)

Logitech (Jaybird)

Plantronics

Sennheiser

Sonos

DEI

Vizio

Boston

Sony

Shure

VOXX

Philips

YAMAHA

Jabra

Amazon

Google

Total Market by Segment:

Global Wireless Audio Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Sound Bar and Wireless Speakers

Wireless Headphones& Earphones

Wireless Microphone

Global Wireless Audio Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Consumer and Home

Commercial

Automotive

Others

Wireless Audio Market Regional Analysis:

The report provides market size for all the segments and their categories for regions that include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Latin America and the Middle East & Africa (MEA). These regions are further bifurcated into major countries including the U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Argentina, GCC Countries, and South Africa, among others. The report has analyzed both developed & developing regions considered for research of the Wireless Audio market. To assist firms in developing effective development strategies, the regional analysis section provides a complete overview of the industry from a number of countries and regions.

Market segment by Region, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia, Italy, and Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia, and Australia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, and Rest of South America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Key Benefits of the Report:

COVID-19 Impact Analysis (A completely separate Chapter)

Wireless Audio Market size in terms of revenue from 2016 to 2028

Wireless Audio Market size for each segment from 2016 to 2028, by Region

Wireless Audio Market Attractiveness Analysis for all the segments

Wireless Audio Market Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunities

Regional Market Trends

Value Chain Analysis

Regulatory Landscape

Technology Landscape

PEST Analysis

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Competitive Landscape and Company Market Shares

What our report offers:

Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic analysis: Drivers and Constraints, Product/Technology Analysis, Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis etc.

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Free Customization Offerings:

All the customers of this report will be entitled to receive one of the following free customization options:

Company Profiling

Comprehensive profiling of additional market players (up to 3)

SWOT Analysis of key players (up to 3)

Regional Segmentation

Market estimations, Forecasts and CAGR of any prominent country as per the clients interest (Note: Depends of feasibility check)

Competitive Benchmarking

Benchmarking of key players based on product portfolio, geographical presence, and strategic alliances

Continue…

