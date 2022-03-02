Borosilicate Glass Market, Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, Growth and Forecast – 2028
Borosilicate Glass Market 2022-2028
Description
This global study of the Borosilicate Glass Market offers an overview of the existing market trends, drivers, restrictions, and metrics and also offers a viewpoint for important segments. The report also tracks product and services demand growth forecasts for the market. There is also to the study approach a detailed segmental review. A regional study of the global Borosilicate Glass industry is also carried out in North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the Near East & Africa. The report mentions growth parameters in the regional markets along with major players dominating the regional growth.
Borosilicate glass is a type of glass with the main glass-forming constituents of silica and boron trioxide. Borosilicate glasses are known for having very low coefficients of thermal expansion, making them resistant to thermal shock, more than any other common glass. Such glass is less subject to thermal stress and is commonly used for the construction of ampoule bottle, etc. Tip: At present, many players directly manufacture their own borosilicate glass into downstream products such as laboratory instruments and pharmaceutical packaging. The added value has increased several times and the data cannot be counted. Therefore, the report only deals with primary forms of products, namely primary forms of glass tubes, glass rods, and glass plates.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Borosilicate Glass in global, including the following market information:
Global Borosilicate Glass Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Borosilicate Glass Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
Global top five Borosilicate Glass companies in 2021 (%)
The global Borosilicate Glass market was valued at 1175.1 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 1359.6 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 2.1% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
High Borosilicate Glass Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Borosilicate Glass include Yaohui Group, Linuo, Borosil, Schott, Corning, Kavalier, Micoe, Duran and Tianxu, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
Fusion Market Research (FMR) has surveyed the Borosilicate Glass manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Global Borosilicate Glass Market: Manufacturers Segment Analysis (Company and Product introduction, Borosilicate Glass Sales Volume, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin):
Yaohui Group
Linuo
Borosil
Schott
Corning
Kavalier
Micoe
Duran
Tianxu
Sichuang Shubo
Nipro
Yong Xing
Yao Guo
Four Stars Glass
Yuansheng Group
NEG
Tianyuan
Asahi Glassplant
Hilgenberg GmbH
JSG
Total Market by Segment:
Global Borosilicate Glass Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
High Borosilicate Glass
Medium Borosilicate Glass
Global Borosilicate Glass Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Solar Energy Tubes
Heat Glassware
Laboratory Glassware
Pharmaceutical Packaging
Chemical Tubes
Others
Borosilicate Glass Market Regional Analysis:
The report provides market size for all the segments and their categories for regions that include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Latin America and the Middle East & Africa (MEA). These regions are further bifurcated into major countries including the U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Argentina, GCC Countries, and South Africa, among others. The report has analyzed both developed & developing regions considered for research of the Borosilicate Glass market. To assist firms in developing effective development strategies, the regional analysis section provides a complete overview of the industry from a number of countries and regions.
Market segment by Region, regional analysis covers
- North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
- Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia, Italy, and Rest of Europe)
- Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia, and Australia)
- South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, and Rest of South America)
- Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa)
