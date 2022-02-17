Pharmaceutical Cold Chain Logistics Market – Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, And Forecasts (2022 – 2028)

Report Summary

The Pharmaceutical Cold Chain Logistics market report provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, segmentation market growth, market share, competitive Landscape, sales analysis, impact of domestic and global market players, value chain optimization, trade regulations, recent developments, opportunities analysis, strategic market growth analysis, product launches, area marketplace expanding, and technological innovations.

According to our latest research, the global Pharmaceutical Cold Chain Logistics size is estimated to be USD million in 2028 from USD million in 2021, with a change % between 2021 and 2022. The global Pharmaceutical Cold Chain Logistics market size is expected to grow at a CAGR of % for the next five years.

Market segmentation

Pharmaceutical Cold Chain Logistics market is split by Type and by Application. For the period 2018-2028, the growth among segments provide accurate calculations and forecasts for revenue by Type and by Application. This analysis can help you expand your business by targeting qualified niche markets.

Market segment by Type, covers

Sea Freight

Airfreight

Overland

Integrated

Market segment by Application, can be divided into

Pharmaceuticals

Blood Goods

Others

Market segment by players, this report covers

DHL International GmbH

FedEx

BioTec Services

UPS

Nichirei Logistics Group

Air Canada Cargo

Helapet

Igloo Thermo-Logistics

Kerry Logistics

XPO Logistics

Cold Chain Technologies

Lineage Logistics

OOCL Logistics

Burris Logistics

VersaCold Logistics Services

LifeConEx

Marken

Nordic Cold Storage

Panalpina World Transport

Sofrigam

DB Schenker

Kuehne + Nagel

World Courier

Agility Logistics

Market segment by regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, Italy, and Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, Southeast Asia, Australia, and Rest of Asia-Pacific)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America)

Middle East & Africa (Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Rest of Middle East & Africa)

What is the scope of the report?

This market study covers the global and regional market with an in-depth analysis of the overall growth prospects in the market. Furthermore, it sheds light on the comprehensive competitive landscape of the global market. The report further offers a dashboard overview of leading companies encompassing their successful marketing strategies, market contribution, recent developments in both historic and present contexts.

