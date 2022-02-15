Sacha Inchi Industry Market key players include: Roda Selva Amazon Health Products Agroindustrias Amazonicas Agroindustrias Osho Imlak’Esh Organics NP Nutra Ecommodities Ikeda Bartlett Oriental Inchaway MaïSavanhLao Nathan Yinqi Biological Resources Development Size And Forecast (2022 – 2028)
Sacha Inchi Industry Market 2022 Covid 19 Impact on Top countries data Industry Trends, Share, Size, Demand, Growth Opportunities, Industry Revenue, Future and Business Analysis by Forecast
Sacha Inchi Industry
The key players in the global Sacha Inchi market are like Roda Selva and Amazon Health Products, etc. These vendors have employed various strategies to expand their product and application offerings, global footprint, and augment their market share.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Sacha Inchi in global, including the following market information:
Global Sacha Inchi Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Sacha Inchi Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)
Global top five Sacha Inchi companies in 2021 (%)
The global Sacha Inchi market was valued at 97.8 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 133 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Powder Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Sacha Inchi include Roda Selva, Amazon Health Products, Agroindustrias Amazonicas, Agroindustrias Osho, Imlak’Esh Organics, NP Nutra, Ecommodities, Ikeda Bartlett and Oriental Inchaway, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Sacha Inchi Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Sacha Inchi Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Powder
Oil
Other
Global Sacha Inchi Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Sacha Inchi Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Food and Beverages
Pharmaceuticals
Cosmetics
Others
Global Sacha Inchi Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Sacha Inchi Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Sacha Inchi revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Sacha Inchi revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Sacha Inchi sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)
Key companies Sacha Inchi sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Roda Selva
Amazon Health Products
Agroindustrias Amazonicas
Agroindustrias Osho
Imlak’Esh Organics
NP Nutra
Ecommodities
Ikeda Bartlett
Oriental Inchaway
MaïSavanhLao
Nathan
Yinqi Biological Resources Development
What is the scope of the report?
This market study covers the global and regional market with an in-depth analysis of the overall growth prospects in the market. Furthermore, it sheds light on the comprehensive competitive landscape of the global market. The report further offers a dashboard overview of leading companies encompassing their successful marketing strategies, market contribution, recent developments in both historic and present contexts.
