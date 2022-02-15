Agritourism Industry Market Key Player – Omega World Travel Frosch JTB Corporation Ovation Travel Group World Travel Holdings TUI Group Natural Habitat Adventures Abercrombie & Kent Group InnerAsia Travels Butterfield & Robinson Gets a Jolt (2022 – 2028)

Agritourism Industry

Agritourism or agrotourism, as it is defined most broadly, involves any agriculturally based operation or activity that brings visitors to a farm or ranch. Agritourism has different definitions in different parts of the world, and sometimes refers specifically to farm stays, as in Italy. Elsewhere, agritourism includes a wide variety of activities, including buying produce direct from a farm stand, navigating a corn maze, slopping hogs, picking fruit, feeding animals, or staying at a bed and breakfast (B&B) on a farm.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Agritourism in Global, including the following market information:

Global Agritourism Market Size 2023-2028, ($ millions)

The global Agritourism market is projected to reach US$ 11.9% million by 2028.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Agritourism Market, by Type, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Agritourism Market Segment Percentages, by Type

Direct-market Agritourism

Experience and Education Agritourism

Event and Recreation Agritourism

Global Agritourism Market, by Traveler, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Agritourism Market Segment Percentages, by Traveler

Below 30 Years Old

30-40 Years Old

40-50 Years Old

Above 50 Years Old

Global Agritourism Market, By Region and Country, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Agritourism Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country

United States

Europe

Asia

China

Rest of World

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Expedia Group

Booking Holdings (Priceline Group)

China Travel

China CYTS Tours Holding

American Express Global Business Travel (GBT)

BCD Group

Travel Leaders Group

Fareportal

AAA Travel

Corporate Travel Management

Travel and Transport

AlTour International

Direct Travel

World Travel Inc.

Omega World Travel

Frosch

JTB Corporation

Ovation Travel Group

World Travel Holdings

TUI Group

Natural Habitat Adventures

Abercrombie & Kent Group

InnerAsia Travels

Butterfield & Robinson

What is the scope of the report?

This market study covers the global and regional market with an in-depth analysis of the overall growth prospects in the market. Furthermore, it sheds light on the comprehensive competitive landscape of the global market. The report further offers a dashboard overview of leading companies encompassing their successful marketing strategies, market contribution, recent developments in both historic and present contexts.

