Agritourism Industry Market Key Player – Omega World Travel Frosch JTB Corporation Ovation Travel Group World Travel Holdings TUI Group Natural Habitat Adventures Abercrombie & Kent Group InnerAsia Travels Butterfield & Robinson Gets a Jolt (2022 – 2028)

Agritourism Industry Market Key Player – Omega World Travel Frosch JTB Corporation Ovation Travel Group World Travel Holdings TUI Group Natural Habitat Adventures Abercrombie & Kent Group InnerAsia Travels Butterfield & Robinson
Agritourism Industry Market 2022 Covid 19 Impact on Top countries data Industry Trends, Share, Size, Demand, Growth Opportunities, Industry Revenue, Future and Business Analysis by Forecast
Agritourism Industry
The report provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, segmentation market growth, market share, competitive Landscape, sales analysis, impact of domestic and global market players, value chain optimization, trade regulations, recent developments, opportunities analysis, strategic market growth analysis, product launches, area marketplace expanding, and technological innovations.
Agritourism or agrotourism, as it is defined most broadly, involves any agriculturally based operation or activity that brings visitors to a farm or ranch. Agritourism has different definitions in different parts of the world, and sometimes refers specifically to farm stays, as in Italy. Elsewhere, agritourism includes a wide variety of activities, including buying produce direct from a farm stand, navigating a corn maze, slopping hogs, picking fruit, feeding animals, or staying at a bed and breakfast (B&B) on a farm.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Agritourism in Global, including the following market information:
Global Agritourism Market Size 2023-2028, ($ millions)
The global Agritourism market is projected to reach US$ 11.9% million by 2028.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Agritourism Market, by Type, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Agritourism Market Segment Percentages, by Type
Direct-market Agritourism
Experience and Education Agritourism
Event and Recreation Agritourism
Global Agritourism Market, by Traveler, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Agritourism Market Segment Percentages, by Traveler
Below 30 Years Old
30-40 Years Old
40-50 Years Old
Above 50 Years Old
Global Agritourism Market, By Region and Country, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Agritourism Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country
United States
Europe
Asia
China
Rest of World
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Expedia Group
Booking Holdings (Priceline Group)
China Travel
China CYTS Tours Holding
American Express Global Business Travel (GBT)
BCD Group
Travel Leaders Group
Fareportal
AAA Travel
Corporate Travel Management
Travel and Transport
AlTour International
Direct Travel
World Travel Inc.
Omega World Travel
Frosch
JTB Corporation
Ovation Travel Group
World Travel Holdings
TUI Group
Natural Habitat Adventures
Abercrombie & Kent Group
InnerAsia Travels
Butterfield & Robinson
What is the scope of the report?
This market study covers the global and regional market with an in-depth analysis of the overall growth prospects in the market. Furthermore, it sheds light on the comprehensive competitive landscape of the global market. The report further offers a dashboard overview of leading companies encompassing their successful marketing strategies, market contribution, recent developments in both historic and present contexts.
