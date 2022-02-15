WiFi Access Point Industry Market Key player -TP-LINK Sophos Ltd. Huawei Extreme Networks, Inc. Ruckus Wireless, Inc. Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. Avaya Inc Netgear Inc Xirrus, Inc. Zebra D-Link – Forecast(2022 – 2028)
WiFi Access Point Industry Market 2022 Covid 19 Impact on Top countries data Industry Trends, Share, Size, Demand, Growth Opportunities, Industry Revenue, Future and Business Analysis by Forecast
WiFi Access Point Industry
WiFi Access Point is a networking device that allows easy access to the Internet over the air. Most access points look very similar to routers. An access point receives data by wired Ethernet, and converts to a 2.4Gig or 5Gig Hz wireless signal. It sends and receives wireless traffic to and from nearby wireless clients. An access point is different from a wireless router, in that it does not have firewall functions, and will not protect your local network against threats from the Internet.
This report contains market size and forecasts of WiFi Access Point in Global, including the following market information:
Global WiFi Access Point Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global WiFi Access Point market was valued at 3061.1 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 5560.1 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 8.9% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Indoor Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of WiFi Access Point include Cisco Systems, Inc., Hewlett Packard, TP-LINK, Sophos Ltd., Huawei, Extreme Networks, Inc., Ruckus Wireless, Inc., Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. and Avaya Inc, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
Total Market by Segment:
Global WiFi Access Point Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global WiFi Access Point Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Indoor
Outdoor
Global WiFi Access Point Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global WiFi Access Point Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Residential
Office
Commercial Chains
Medical and Education
Manufacturing
Others
Global WiFi Access Point Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global WiFi Access Point Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies WiFi Access Point revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies WiFi Access Point revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Cisco Systems, Inc.
Hewlett Packard
TP-LINK
Sophos Ltd.
Huawei
Extreme Networks, Inc.
Ruckus Wireless, Inc.
Ubiquiti Networks, Inc.
Avaya Inc
Netgear Inc
Xirrus, Inc.
Zebra
D-Link
Linksys
Aerohive
Fortinet, Inc.
What is the scope of the report?
This market study covers the global and regional market with an in-depth analysis of the overall growth prospects in the market. Furthermore, it sheds light on the comprehensive competitive landscape of the global market. The report further offers a dashboard overview of leading companies encompassing their successful marketing strategies, market contribution, recent developments in both historic and present contexts.
