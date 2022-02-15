WiFi Access Point Industry Market Key player -TP-LINK Sophos Ltd. Huawei Extreme Networks, Inc. Ruckus Wireless, Inc. Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. Avaya Inc Netgear Inc Xirrus, Inc. Zebra D-Link – Forecast(2022 – 2028)

WiFi Access Point Industry

WiFi Access Point is a networking device that allows easy access to the Internet over the air. Most access points look very similar to routers. An access point receives data by wired Ethernet, and converts to a 2.4Gig or 5Gig Hz wireless signal. It sends and receives wireless traffic to and from nearby wireless clients. An access point is different from a wireless router, in that it does not have firewall functions, and will not protect your local network against threats from the Internet.

This report contains market size and forecasts of WiFi Access Point in Global, including the following market information:

Global WiFi Access Point Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global WiFi Access Point market was valued at 3061.1 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 5560.1 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 8.9% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Indoor Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of WiFi Access Point include Cisco Systems, Inc., Hewlett Packard, TP-LINK, Sophos Ltd., Huawei, Extreme Networks, Inc., Ruckus Wireless, Inc., Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. and Avaya Inc, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

Total Market by Segment:

Global WiFi Access Point Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global WiFi Access Point Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Indoor

Outdoor

Global WiFi Access Point Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global WiFi Access Point Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Residential

Office

Commercial Chains

Medical and Education

Manufacturing

Others

Global WiFi Access Point Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global WiFi Access Point Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies WiFi Access Point revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies WiFi Access Point revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Hewlett Packard

TP-LINK

Sophos Ltd.

Huawei

Extreme Networks, Inc.

Ruckus Wireless, Inc.

Ubiquiti Networks, Inc.

Avaya Inc

Netgear Inc

Xirrus, Inc.

Zebra

D-Link

Linksys

Aerohive

Fortinet, Inc.

