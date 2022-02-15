Noni Juice Industry Market Size And Forecast (2022 – 2028)
Noni Juice Industry Market 2022 Covid 19 Impact on Top countries data Industry Trends, Share, Size, Demand, Growth Opportunities, Industry Revenue, Future and Business Analysis by Forecast
Noni Juice Industry
Noni juice is derived from noni fruit and is widely used as nutritional tonic owing to its therapeutic and alternative medication properties
This report contains market size and forecasts of Noni Juice in global, including the following market information:
Global Noni Juice Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Noni Juice Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Litres)
Global top five Noni Juice companies in 2021 (%)
The global Noni Juice market was valued at 68 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 109.6 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Natural Noni Juice Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Noni Juice include Morinda Holdings, Noni Biotech, Royal Noni Fiji, Melaleuca, Healing Noni, Dynamic Health, XiSha Noni, Vitis Industries and Puna Noni, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Noni Juice Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Litres)
Global Noni Juice Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Natural Noni Juice
Organic Noni Juice
Global Noni Juice Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Litres)
Global Noni Juice Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Food & Beverage
Health Care Products
Others
Global Noni Juice Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Litres)
Global Noni Juice Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Noni Juice revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Noni Juice revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Noni Juice sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Litres)
Key companies Noni Juice sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Morinda Holdings
Noni Biotech
Royal Noni Fiji
Melaleuca
Healing Noni
Dynamic Health
XiSha Noni
Vitis Industries
Puna Noni
Apollo Noni Jucie
Virgin Noni Juice
Dave’s NONI
Medicura
Cook Islands Noni
Earth’s Bounty
Hainan Yiran Biological Engineering Co., Ltd.
Beeston
What is the scope of the report?
This market study covers the global and regional market with an in-depth analysis of the overall growth prospects in the market. Furthermore, it sheds light on the comprehensive competitive landscape of the global market. The report further offers a dashboard overview of leading companies encompassing their successful marketing strategies, market contribution, recent developments in both historic and present contexts.
