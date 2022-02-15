Digital Farming Industry Market – Forecast(2022 – 2028)

Digital Farming Industry

Digital Farming/Digital agriculture refers to the use of agriculture technology (AgTech) to integrate agricultural production from the paddock to the consumer. These technologies can provide the agricultural industry with the tools and information to make more informed decisions and improve productivity.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Digital Farming in Global, including the following market information:

Global Digital Farming Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Digital Farming market was valued at 3540.6 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 9542.8 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 15.2% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Software & Service Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Digital Farming include BASF, Bayer-Monsanto, DuPont, Syngenta-ChemChina, KWS SAAT SE, Simplot, Netafim and Yara International, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Digital Farming Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Digital Farming Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Software & Service

Hardware

Global Digital Farming Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Digital Farming Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Farmland and Farms

Agricultural Cooperatives

Global Digital Farming Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Digital Farming Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Digital Farming revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Digital Farming revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

BASF

Bayer-Monsanto

DuPont

Syngenta-ChemChina

KWS SAAT SE

Simplot

Netafim

Yara International

