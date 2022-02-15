Clinical Laboratory Test Industry Market – Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, And Forecasts (2022 – 2028)
Clinical Laboratory Test Industry
Clinical laboratory tests is a group of medical tests carried out in a laboratory equipped with all aspects of laboratory medicine and instruments. These tests are performed on clinical specimen to obtain information about the health of patients, and diagnosis & treatment of their respective condition.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Clinical Laboratory Test in Global, including the following market information:
Global Clinical Laboratory Test Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Clinical Laboratory Test market was valued at 292160 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 445740 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Complete Blood Count Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Clinical Laboratory Test include Quest Diagnostics, Laboratory Corporation of America, Abbott, Siemens Healthineers, Sonic Healthcare, OPKO Health, SYNLAB Bondco PLC, SRL and NeoGenomics Laboratories and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Clinical Laboratory Test Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Clinical Laboratory Test Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Complete Blood Count
HGB/HCT Testing
Basic Metabolic Panel Testing
BUN Creatinine Testing
Electrolytes Testing
HbA1c Testing
Comprehensive Metabolic Panel Testing
Liver Panel Testing
Others
Global Clinical Laboratory Test Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Clinical Laboratory Test Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Hospital-based Laboratories
Independent Labs
Clinic-based Laboratories
Others
Global Clinical Laboratory Test Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Clinical Laboratory Test Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Clinical Laboratory Test revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Clinical Laboratory Test revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Quest Diagnostics
Laboratory Corporation of America
Abbott
Siemens Healthineers
Sonic Healthcare
OPKO Health
SYNLAB Bondco PLC
SRL
NeoGenomics Laboratories
ARUP Laboratories
What is the scope of the report?
This market study covers the global and regional market with an in-depth analysis of the overall growth prospects in the market. Furthermore, it sheds light on the comprehensive competitive landscape of the global market. The report further offers a dashboard overview of leading companies encompassing their successful marketing strategies, market contribution, recent developments in both historic and present contexts.
