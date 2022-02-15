Pea Protein Isolate Industry Market Research, Future Trends, Opportunities and Deep Analysis 2028

Pea Protein Isolate Industry

Pea protein isolate is a food additive with a neutral taste; it extracted from pea, and has a typical legume amino acid profile.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Pea Protein Isolate in global, including the following market information:

Global Pea Protein Isolate Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Pea Protein Isolate Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Pea Protein Isolate companies in 2021 (%)

The global Pea Protein Isolate market was valued at 763 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 2020.8 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 14.9% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Low Purity Pea Protein Isolate (75%-80%) Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Pea Protein Isolate include Emsland Group, Roquette, Cosucra, Nutri-Pea, Shuangta Food, Yantai Oriental Protein Tech, Shandong Jianyuan Foods and Shandong Huatai Food, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Pea Protein Isolate Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Pea Protein Isolate Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Low Purity Pea Protein Isolate (75%-80%)

Medium Purity Pea Protein Isolate (80%-85%)

High Purity Pea Protein Isolate (>85%)

Global Pea Protein Isolate Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Pea Protein Isolate Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Sports Nutrition Food

Energy Drinks

Health Food

Pet Food

Others

Global Pea Protein Isolate Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Pea Protein Isolate Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Pea Protein Isolate revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Pea Protein Isolate revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Pea Protein Isolate sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Pea Protein Isolate sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Emsland Group

Roquette

Cosucra

Nutri-Pea

Shuangta Food

Yantai Oriental Protein Tech

Shandong Jianyuan Foods

Shandong Huatai Food

What is the scope of the report?

This market study covers the global and regional market with an in-depth analysis of the overall growth prospects in the market. Furthermore, it sheds light on the comprehensive competitive landscape of the global market. The report further offers a dashboard overview of leading companies encompassing their successful marketing strategies, market contribution, recent developments in both historic and present contexts.

