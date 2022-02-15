Multimeters Market Outlook 2022: Global Industry Share, Growth, Drivers, Emerging Technologies, and Forecast Research Report 2028
Multimeters Industry
A multimeter or a multitester, also known as a VOM (volt-ohm-milliammeter), is an electronic measuring instrument that combines several measurement functions in one unit. A typical multimeter can measure voltage, current, and resistance. Analog multimeters use a microammeter with a moving pointer to display readings. Digital multimeters (DMM, DVOM) have a numeric display, and may also show a graphical bar representing the measured value. Digital multimeters are now far more common due to their cost and precision. It is a standard diagnostic tool for technicians in the electrical/electronic industries.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Multimeters in global, including the following market information:
Global Multimeters Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Multimeters Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Multimeters companies in 2021 (%)
The global Multimeters market was valued at 1093 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 1315.2 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 2.7% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Handheld Type Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Multimeters include Fluke Corporation, Keysight, FLIR, Rohde & Schwarz, Victor, UNI-T, HIOKI, Chauvin Arnoux Group and Klein Tools, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Multimeters Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Multimeters Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Handheld Type
Bench-Top Type
Others
Global Multimeters Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Multimeters Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Industrial Manufacturing
Commercial
Public Utilities
Global Multimeters Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Multimeters Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Multimeters revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Multimeters revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Multimeters sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Multimeters sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Fluke Corporation
Keysight
FLIR
Rohde & Schwarz
Victor
UNI-T
HIOKI
Chauvin Arnoux Group
Klein Tools
B&K Precision Corporation
CEM
Gossen Metrawatt
Prokits Industries Co., LTD
Mastech Group
GW Instek
Sata
Triplett
Leierda
Metrel d.d.
What is the scope of the report?
This market study covers the global and regional market with an in-depth analysis of the overall growth prospects in the market. Furthermore, it sheds light on the comprehensive competitive landscape of the global market. The report further offers a dashboard overview of leading companies encompassing their successful marketing strategies, market contribution, recent developments in both historic and present contexts.
