Multimeters Market Outlook 2022: Global Industry Share, Growth, Drivers, Emerging Technologies, and Forecast Research Report 2028

A multimeter or a multitester, also known as a VOM (volt-ohm-milliammeter), is an electronic measuring instrument that combines several measurement functions in one unit. A typical multimeter can measure voltage, current, and resistance. Analog multimeters use a microammeter with a moving pointer to display readings. Digital multimeters (DMM, DVOM) have a numeric display, and may also show a graphical bar representing the measured value. Digital multimeters are now far more common due to their cost and precision. It is a standard diagnostic tool for technicians in the electrical/electronic industries.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Multimeters in global, including the following market information:

Global Multimeters Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Multimeters Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Multimeters companies in 2021 (%)

The global Multimeters market was valued at 1093 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 1315.2 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 2.7% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Handheld Type Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Multimeters include Fluke Corporation, Keysight, FLIR, Rohde & Schwarz, Victor, UNI-T, HIOKI, Chauvin Arnoux Group and Klein Tools, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Multimeters Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Multimeters Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Handheld Type

Bench-Top Type

Others

Global Multimeters Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Multimeters Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Industrial Manufacturing

Commercial

Public Utilities

Global Multimeters Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Multimeters Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Multimeters revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Multimeters revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Multimeters sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Multimeters sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Fluke Corporation

Keysight

FLIR

Rohde & Schwarz

Victor

UNI-T

HIOKI

Chauvin Arnoux Group

Klein Tools

B&K Precision Corporation

CEM

Gossen Metrawatt

Prokits Industries Co., LTD

Mastech Group

GW Instek

Sata

Triplett

Leierda

Metrel d.d.

What is the scope of the report?

This market study covers the global and regional market with an in-depth analysis of the overall growth prospects in the market. Furthermore, it sheds light on the comprehensive competitive landscape of the global market. The report further offers a dashboard overview of leading companies encompassing their successful marketing strategies, market contribution, recent developments in both historic and present contexts.

