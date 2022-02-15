Medical Imaging Industry Market – Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, And Forecasts (2022 – 2028)

Medical Imaging Industry

Medical imaging refers to several different technologies that are used to view the human body in order to diagnose, monitor, or treat medical conditions. Each type of technology gives different information about the area of the body being studied or treated, related to possible disease, injury, or the effectiveness of medical treatment.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Medical Imaging in global, including the following market information:

Global Medical Imaging Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Medical Imaging Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Medical Imaging companies in 2021 (%)

The global Medical Imaging market was valued at 42710 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 58120 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

X-Ray Devices Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Medical Imaging include Siemens, GE Healthcare, Philips Healthcare, Canon Medical Systems, Hitachi Medical, Fujifilm, Carestream, Konica Minolta and Shimadzu, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Medical Imaging Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Medical Imaging Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

X-Ray Devices

Ultrasound Devices

MRI

CT

Others

Global Medical Imaging Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Medical Imaging Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Hospitals

Diagnostic Centers

Others

Global Medical Imaging Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Medical Imaging Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Medical Imaging revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Medical Imaging revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Medical Imaging sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Medical Imaging sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Siemens

GE Healthcare

Philips Healthcare

Canon Medical Systems

Hitachi Medical

Fujifilm

Carestream

Konica Minolta

Shimadzu

Hologic

Mindray

Samsung

Planmeca

Wangdong

Angell

Southwest Medical Equipment

