Medical Imaging Industry Market – Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, And Forecasts (2022 – 2028)
Medical Imaging Industry Market 2022 Covid 19 Impact on Top countries data Industry Trends, Share, Size, Demand, Growth Opportunities, Industry Revenue, Future and Business Analysis by Forecast
Medical Imaging Industry
Medical imaging refers to several different technologies that are used to view the human body in order to diagnose, monitor, or treat medical conditions. Each type of technology gives different information about the area of the body being studied or treated, related to possible disease, injury, or the effectiveness of medical treatment.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Medical Imaging in global, including the following market information:
Global Medical Imaging Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Medical Imaging Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Medical Imaging companies in 2021 (%)
The global Medical Imaging market was valued at 42710 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 58120 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
X-Ray Devices Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Medical Imaging include Siemens, GE Healthcare, Philips Healthcare, Canon Medical Systems, Hitachi Medical, Fujifilm, Carestream, Konica Minolta and Shimadzu, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Medical Imaging Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Medical Imaging Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
X-Ray Devices
Ultrasound Devices
MRI
CT
Others
Global Medical Imaging Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Medical Imaging Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Hospitals
Diagnostic Centers
Others
Global Medical Imaging Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Medical Imaging Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Medical Imaging revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Medical Imaging revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Medical Imaging sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Medical Imaging sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Siemens
GE Healthcare
Philips Healthcare
Canon Medical Systems
Hitachi Medical
Fujifilm
Carestream
Konica Minolta
Shimadzu
Hologic
Mindray
Samsung
Planmeca
Wangdong
Angell
Southwest Medical Equipment
What is the scope of the report?
This market study covers the global and regional market with an in-depth analysis of the overall growth prospects in the market. Furthermore, it sheds light on the comprehensive competitive landscape of the global market. The report further offers a dashboard overview of leading companies encompassing their successful marketing strategies, market contribution, recent developments in both historic and present contexts.
