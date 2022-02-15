IoT Sensors Industry Market Research, Future Trends, Opportunities and Deep Analysis 2028
The Strain Gauges market report provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, segmentation market growth, market share, competitive Landscape, sales analysis, impact of domestic and global market players, value chain optimization, trade regulations, recent developments, opportunities analysis, strategic market growth analysis, product launches, area marketplace expanding, and technological innovations.
An IoT sensor is a device that takes input from the physical environment and uses built-in compute resources to perform predefined functions upon detection of specific input and then process data before passing it on. IoT platforms function and deliver valorous kind of intelligence and data using a variety of sensors. They serve to collect data, pushing it and sharing it with a whole network of connected devices. All this collected data makes it possible for devices to autonomously function. By combining a set of sensors and a communication network, devices share information with one another and are improving their effectiveness and functionality.
This report contains market size and forecasts of IoT Sensors in global, including the following market information:
Global IoT Sensors Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global IoT Sensors Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five IoT Sensors companies in 2021 (%)
The global IoT Sensors market was valued at 9903.7 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 30130 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 17.2% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Pressure Sensor Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of IoT Sensors include Bosch, Honeywell, NXP, Infineon, Analog Devices, Panasonic, InvenSense, TI and Silicon Laboratories, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
Total Market by Segment:
Global IoT Sensors Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global IoT Sensors Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Pressure Sensor
Environmental Sensor
Optical Sensor
Chemical Sensor
Motion Sensor
Others
Global IoT Sensors Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global IoT Sensors Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Smart City
Connected Industry
Connected Building
Connected Car
Smart Energy
Connected Health
Smart Agriculture
Others
Global IoT Sensors Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global IoT Sensors Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies IoT Sensors revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies IoT Sensors revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies IoT Sensors sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies IoT Sensors sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Bosch
Honeywell
NXP
Infineon
Analog Devices
Panasonic
InvenSense
TI
Silicon Laboratories
ABB
STMicroelectronics
TE Connectivity
Huagong Tech
Sensirion
Zhonghang Electronic Measuring Instruments
Vishay
Hanwei Electronics
Semtech
Omron
What is the scope of the report?
This market study covers the global and regional market with an in-depth analysis of the overall growth prospects in the market. Furthermore, it sheds light on the comprehensive competitive landscape of the global market. The report further offers a dashboard overview of leading companies encompassing their successful marketing strategies, market contribution, recent developments in both historic and present contexts.
