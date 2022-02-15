IoT Sensors Industry Market Research, Future Trends, Opportunities and Deep Analysis 2028

IoT Sensors Industry

The Strain Gauges market report provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, segmentation market growth, market share, competitive Landscape, sales analysis, impact of domestic and global market players, value chain optimization, trade regulations, recent developments, opportunities analysis, strategic market growth analysis, product launches, area marketplace expanding, and technological innovations.

An IoT sensor is a device that takes input from the physical environment and uses built-in compute resources to perform predefined functions upon detection of specific input and then process data before passing it on. IoT platforms function and deliver valorous kind of intelligence and data using a variety of sensors. They serve to collect data, pushing it and sharing it with a whole network of connected devices. All this collected data makes it possible for devices to autonomously function. By combining a set of sensors and a communication network, devices share information with one another and are improving their effectiveness and functionality.

This report contains market size and forecasts of IoT Sensors in global, including the following market information:

Global IoT Sensors Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global IoT Sensors Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five IoT Sensors companies in 2021 (%)

The global IoT Sensors market was valued at 9903.7 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 30130 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 17.2% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Pressure Sensor Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of IoT Sensors include Bosch, Honeywell, NXP, Infineon, Analog Devices, Panasonic, InvenSense, TI and Silicon Laboratories, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

Total Market by Segment:

Global IoT Sensors Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global IoT Sensors Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Pressure Sensor

Environmental Sensor

Optical Sensor

Chemical Sensor

Motion Sensor

Others

Global IoT Sensors Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global IoT Sensors Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Smart City

Connected Industry

Connected Building

Connected Car

Smart Energy

Connected Health

Smart Agriculture

Others

Global IoT Sensors Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global IoT Sensors Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies IoT Sensors revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies IoT Sensors revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies IoT Sensors sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies IoT Sensors sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Bosch

Honeywell

NXP

Infineon

Analog Devices

Panasonic

InvenSense

TI

Silicon Laboratories

ABB

STMicroelectronics

TE Connectivity

Huagong Tech

Sensirion

Zhonghang Electronic Measuring Instruments

Vishay

Hanwei Electronics

Semtech

Omron

What is the scope of the report?

This market study covers the global and regional market with an in-depth analysis of the overall growth prospects in the market. Furthermore, it sheds light on the comprehensive competitive landscape of the global market. The report further offers a dashboard overview of leading companies encompassing their successful marketing strategies, market contribution, recent developments in both historic and present contexts.

