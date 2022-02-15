Home Gateway Industry Market Outlook 2022: Global Industry Share, Growth, Drivers, Emerging Technologies, and Forecast Research Report 2028
Home Gateway Industry
This report studies the Home Gateway market. In telecommunications networking, a home gateway (more commonly known as a home router or residential gateway) is a device that allows a local area network (LAN) to connect to a wide area network (WAN) via a modem. The WAN can be a larger computer network (such as a municipal WAN that provides a connection to residences within the municipality) or the Internet.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Home Gateway in global, including the following market information:
Global Home Gateway Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Home Gateway Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Home Gateway companies in 2021 (%)
The global Home Gateway market was valued at 5167.4 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 7542.2 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
ADSL Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Home Gateway include Arris Enterprises, Cisco Systems, Huawei Technologies, Sagemcom, AVM, Advanced Digital Broadcast, Actiontec Electronics, Humax and Technicolor, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Home Gateway Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Home Gateway Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
ADSL
VDSL
Ethernet
GPON
Others
Global Home Gateway Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Home Gateway Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Residential
Commercial (Hotel, etc.)
Others (Hospital, etc.)
Global Home Gateway Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Home Gateway Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Home Gateway revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Home Gateway revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Home Gateway sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Home Gateway sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Arris Enterprises
Cisco Systems
Huawei Technologies
Sagemcom
AVM
Advanced Digital Broadcast
Actiontec Electronics
Humax
Technicolor
ZTE
Zhone Technologies
ZyXEL Communications
Comtrend
Audio Codes
What is the scope of the report?
This market study covers the global and regional market with an in-depth analysis of the overall growth prospects in the market. Furthermore, it sheds light on the comprehensive competitive landscape of the global market. The report further offers a dashboard overview of leading companies encompassing their successful marketing strategies, market contribution, recent developments in both historic and present contexts.
