Home Gateway Industry Market Outlook 2022: Global Industry Share, Growth, Drivers, Emerging Technologies, and Forecast Research Report 2028

This report studies the Home Gateway market. In telecommunications networking, a home gateway (more commonly known as a home router or residential gateway) is a device that allows a local area network (LAN) to connect to a wide area network (WAN) via a modem. The WAN can be a larger computer network (such as a municipal WAN that provides a connection to residences within the municipality) or the Internet.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Home Gateway in global, including the following market information:

Global Home Gateway Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Home Gateway Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Home Gateway companies in 2021 (%)

The global Home Gateway market was valued at 5167.4 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 7542.2 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

ADSL Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Home Gateway include Arris Enterprises, Cisco Systems, Huawei Technologies, Sagemcom, AVM, Advanced Digital Broadcast, Actiontec Electronics, Humax and Technicolor, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Home Gateway Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Home Gateway Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

ADSL

VDSL

Ethernet

GPON

Others

Global Home Gateway Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Home Gateway Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Residential

Commercial (Hotel, etc.)

Others (Hospital, etc.)

Global Home Gateway Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Home Gateway Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Home Gateway revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Home Gateway revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Home Gateway sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Home Gateway sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Arris Enterprises

Cisco Systems

Huawei Technologies

Sagemcom

AVM

Advanced Digital Broadcast

Actiontec Electronics

Humax

Technicolor

ZTE

Zhone Technologies

ZyXEL Communications

Comtrend

Audio Codes

What is the scope of the report?

This market study covers the global and regional market with an in-depth analysis of the overall growth prospects in the market. Furthermore, it sheds light on the comprehensive competitive landscape of the global market. The report further offers a dashboard overview of leading companies encompassing their successful marketing strategies, market contribution, recent developments in both historic and present contexts.

