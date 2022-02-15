Gelfoam Industry Market – Global Industry Analysis and Forecast (2022-2028) – By Type, Material, Application, Industry and Region.
Gelfoam Industry
In order to prevent hemorrhage during surgical procedures, a wide range of hemostatic agents have been developed. And in our report, we study the hemostasis and tissue sealing agents made of gelatin matrix thrombin.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Gelfoam in global, including the following market information:
Global Gelfoam Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Gelfoam Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Gelfoam companies in 2021 (%)
The global Gelfoam market was valued at 942.8 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 1274.7 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.4% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Sponge Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Gelfoam include Johnson & Johnson, Gelita, Pfizer, Baxter, Ferrosan Medical Devices, B Braun and Equimedical, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Gelfoam Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Gelfoam Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Sponge
Powder
Global Gelfoam Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Gelfoam Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Minimally Invasive Surgery
General Surgery
Others
Global Gelfoam Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Gelfoam Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Gelfoam revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Gelfoam revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Gelfoam sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Gelfoam sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Johnson & Johnson
Gelita
Pfizer
Baxter
Ferrosan Medical Devices
B Braun
Equimedical
What is the scope of the report?
This market study covers the global and regional market with an in-depth analysis of the overall growth prospects in the market. Furthermore, it sheds light on the comprehensive competitive landscape of the global market. The report further offers a dashboard overview of leading companies encompassing their successful marketing strategies, market contribution, recent developments in both historic and present contexts.
