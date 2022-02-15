Disposable Underwear Industry Market Size And Forecast (2022 – 2028)

Disposable Underwear Industry

This report studies the disposable underwear market. Disposable underwear is a type of incontinence product that are used by individuals who suffer from urinary or fecal incontinence that results in urine or fecal leakage as a result of daily activities or during sleep. Both urinary and fecal incontinence are not diseases in their own right, rather, they are symptoms of a larger medical problems that require medical attention.

During this treatment period, disposable underwear is often used to protect the wearer’s clothing/bedding, as well as preventing infections and skin ailments by preventing this material from spreading to sensitive areas. Disposable underwear is typically made with absorbent, waterproof materials that can contain leaks during daily activities or overnight use.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Disposable Underwear in global, including the following market information:

Global Disposable Underwear Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Disposable Underwear Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (M Units)

Global top five Disposable Underwear companies in 2021 (%)

The global Disposable Underwear market was valued at 6431.5 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 7789.9 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 2.8% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Brief Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Disposable Underwear include Kimberly Clark, Essity, First Quality, Domtar, Hengan Group, Medline, P&G, Cardinal Health and Hartmann, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Disposable Underwear Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (M Units)

Global Disposable Underwear Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Brief

Underwear

Global Disposable Underwear Market, by Sales Channel, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (M Units)

Global Disposable Underwear Market Segment Percentages, by Sales Channel, 2021 (%)

Supermarkets & Malls

E-Commerce

Others

Global Disposable Underwear Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (M Units)

Global Disposable Underwear Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Disposable Underwear revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Disposable Underwear revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Disposable Underwear sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (M Units)

Key companies Disposable Underwear sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Kimberly Clark

Essity

First Quality

Domtar

Hengan Group

Medline

P&G

Cardinal Health

Hartmann

Unicharm

Hakujuji

Principle Business Enterprises

McKesson

Fuburg

COCO Healthcare

Chiaus

Daio Paper

What is the scope of the report?

This market study covers the global and regional market with an in-depth analysis of the overall growth prospects in the market. Furthermore, it sheds light on the comprehensive competitive landscape of the global market. The report further offers a dashboard overview of leading companies encompassing their successful marketing strategies, market contribution, recent developments in both historic and present contexts.

