CBD Hemp Oil Industry Market Gets a Jolt (2022 – 2028)

Derived from the stalk and seed of cannabis (hemp) plants, cannabidiol (CBD) oil or CBD hemp oil is a natural botanical concentrate that is high in the compound CBD. Of the more than 85 cannabinoids so far identified in the cannabis plant, CBD is the second most common after tetrahydrocannabinol (THC). Unlike THC, CBD is non-psychotropic and therefore doesn’t cause a euphoric high.
Pure CBD hemp oil is extracted from the cannabis varieties that are naturally abundant in CBD, and low in THC. A specialized extraction process is used to yield highly concentrated CBD oil or pure cannabidiol that also contains other nutritious material such as omega-3 fatty acids, terpenes, vitamins, chlorophyll, amino acids, and other phytocannabinoids like cannabichromene (CBD), cannabigerol (CBG), cannabinol (CBN) and cannabidivarian (CBCV).
Pure hemp cannabidiol oil can be consumed directly as a nutritional supplement. Over the years, great advances in CBD hemp oil product development have led to what are now dozens of different types of CBD hemp oil products, including capsules, drops, and even chewing gum. Concentrated pure CBD hemp oil can also be infused into skin and body care products and used topically.
This report contains market size and forecasts of CBD Hemp Oil in global, including the following market information:
Global CBD Hemp Oil Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global CBD Hemp Oil Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kg)
Global top five CBD Hemp Oil companies in 2021 (%)
The global CBD Hemp Oil market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Food Grade Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of CBD Hemp Oil include Cannavest, Pharmahemp, ENDOCA, BAFA Gmbh, Protect Pharma Rakitovica, Biobloom Hemp, Deep Nature Project, Harmony and DragonflyCBD, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
Total Market by Segment:
Global CBD Hemp Oil Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kg)
Global CBD Hemp Oil Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Food Grade
Pharmaceutical Grade
Global CBD Hemp Oil Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kg)
Global CBD Hemp Oil Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
CBD Nutraceutical
CBD Food
CBD Cosmetics
CBD Medical
Others
Global CBD Hemp Oil Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kg)
Global CBD Hemp Oil Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies CBD Hemp Oil revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies CBD Hemp Oil revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies CBD Hemp Oil sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kg)
Key companies CBD Hemp Oil sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Cannavest
Pharmahemp
ENDOCA
BAFA Gmbh
Protect Pharma Rakitovica
Biobloom Hemp
Deep Nature Project
Harmony
DragonflyCBD
MH medical hemp GmbH
Celtic Wind
Elixinol
HemPoland
Opencrop GmbH
What is the scope of the report?
This market study covers the global and regional market with an in-depth analysis of the overall growth prospects in the market. Furthermore, it sheds light on the comprehensive competitive landscape of the global market. The report further offers a dashboard overview of leading companies encompassing their successful marketing strategies, market contribution, recent developments in both historic and present contexts.
