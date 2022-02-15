CBD Hemp Oil Industry Market Gets a Jolt (2022 – 2028)

CBD Hemp Oil Industry

The Strain Gauges market report provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, segmentation market growth, market share, competitive Landscape, sales analysis, impact of domestic and global market players, value chain optimization, trade regulations, recent developments, opportunities analysis, strategic market growth analysis, product launches, area marketplace expanding, and technological innovations.

Derived from the stalk and seed of cannabis (hemp) plants, cannabidiol (CBD) oil or CBD hemp oil is a natural botanical concentrate that is high in the compound CBD. Of the more than 85 cannabinoids so far identified in the cannabis plant, CBD is the second most common after tetrahydrocannabinol (THC). Unlike THC, CBD is non-psychotropic and therefore doesn’t cause a euphoric high.

Pure CBD hemp oil is extracted from the cannabis varieties that are naturally abundant in CBD, and low in THC. A specialized extraction process is used to yield highly concentrated CBD oil or pure cannabidiol that also contains other nutritious material such as omega-3 fatty acids, terpenes, vitamins, chlorophyll, amino acids, and other phytocannabinoids like cannabichromene (CBD), cannabigerol (CBG), cannabinol (CBN) and cannabidivarian (CBCV).

Pure hemp cannabidiol oil can be consumed directly as a nutritional supplement. Over the years, great advances in CBD hemp oil product development have led to what are now dozens of different types of CBD hemp oil products, including capsules, drops, and even chewing gum. Concentrated pure CBD hemp oil can also be infused into skin and body care products and used topically.

This report contains market size and forecasts of CBD Hemp Oil in global, including the following market information:

Global CBD Hemp Oil Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global CBD Hemp Oil Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kg)

Global top five CBD Hemp Oil companies in 2021 (%)

The global CBD Hemp Oil market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Food Grade Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of CBD Hemp Oil include Cannavest, Pharmahemp, ENDOCA, BAFA Gmbh, Protect Pharma Rakitovica, Biobloom Hemp, Deep Nature Project, Harmony and DragonflyCBD, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

Total Market by Segment:

Global CBD Hemp Oil Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kg)

Global CBD Hemp Oil Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Food Grade

Pharmaceutical Grade

Global CBD Hemp Oil Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kg)

Global CBD Hemp Oil Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

CBD Nutraceutical

CBD Food

CBD Cosmetics

CBD Medical

Others

Global CBD Hemp Oil Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kg)

Global CBD Hemp Oil Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies CBD Hemp Oil revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies CBD Hemp Oil revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies CBD Hemp Oil sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kg)

Key companies CBD Hemp Oil sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Cannavest

Pharmahemp

ENDOCA

BAFA Gmbh

Protect Pharma Rakitovica

Biobloom Hemp

Deep Nature Project

Harmony

DragonflyCBD

MH medical hemp GmbH

Celtic Wind

Elixinol

HemPoland

Opencrop GmbH

What is the scope of the report?

This market study covers the global and regional market with an in-depth analysis of the overall growth prospects in the market. Furthermore, it sheds light on the comprehensive competitive landscape of the global market. The report further offers a dashboard overview of leading companies encompassing their successful marketing strategies, market contribution, recent developments in both historic and present contexts.

