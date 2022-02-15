Cycling Helmet Market – Forecast(2022 – 2028)
Cycling Helmets are useful as safety gear to prevent or minimize injuries to the head and brain in an uncontrolled environment during riding a bike. According to the US Consumer Product Safety Commission, about 900 people, including more than 200 children are killed annually in bicycle related incidents, and about 60 percent of these deaths involve a head injury. Cycling Helmets can help absorb impacts and save their life. A typical helmet has two main parts: a hard outer shell and a soft inner liner. The hard shell is designed to spread the force of an impact over a broader area so rider’s skull is less likely to fracture, while the soft liner is meant to squeeze inward and absorb the impact energy, so less of it is transmitted to rider’s head. Shells of Cycling Helmets are typically made of composite materials like fiberglass or lightweight carbon fiber, or very hard plastics such as polycarbonate or ABS. And liners are usually about 20cm (0.8 inches) thick and made of two layers of foam: a soft, bouncy layer that absorbs small bashes and bumps and a stiff layer that permanently deforms to absorb very hard impacts.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Cycling Helmet in global, including the following market information:
Global Cycling Helmet Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Cycling Helmet Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Cycling Helmet companies in 2021 (%)
The global Cycling Helmet market was valued at 705.8 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 849.3 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 2.7% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
MTB Helmets Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Cycling Helmet include Vista Outdoor, Dorel, Giant, Trek Bicycle, KASK, Mavic, Merida, Specialized and Uvex, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Cycling Helmet Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Cycling Helmet Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
MTB Helmets
Road Helmets
Recreational Helmets
Global Cycling Helmet Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Cycling Helmet Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Commuter & Recreation
Sport Games
Global Cycling Helmet Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Cycling Helmet Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Cycling Helmet revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Cycling Helmet revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Cycling Helmet sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Cycling Helmet sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Vista Outdoor
Dorel
Giant
Trek Bicycle
KASK
Mavic
Merida
Specialized
Uvex
Scott Sports
OGK KABUTO
MET
ABUS
POC
Urge
Lazer
Louis Garneau
Strategic Sports
LAS helmets
Fox Racing
Limar
Orbea
Rudy Project
Moon Helmet
SenHai Sports Goods
Shenghong Sports
GUB
One Industries
HardnutZ
