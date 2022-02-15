Cycling Helmet Market – Forecast(2022 – 2028)

Cycling Helmet Industry

Cycling Helmets are useful as safety gear to prevent or minimize injuries to the head and brain in an uncontrolled environment during riding a bike. According to the US Consumer Product Safety Commission, about 900 people, including more than 200 children are killed annually in bicycle related incidents, and about 60 percent of these deaths involve a head injury. Cycling Helmets can help absorb impacts and save their life. A typical helmet has two main parts: a hard outer shell and a soft inner liner. The hard shell is designed to spread the force of an impact over a broader area so rider’s skull is less likely to fracture, while the soft liner is meant to squeeze inward and absorb the impact energy, so less of it is transmitted to rider’s head. Shells of Cycling Helmets are typically made of composite materials like fiberglass or lightweight carbon fiber, or very hard plastics such as polycarbonate or ABS. And liners are usually about 20cm (0.8 inches) thick and made of two layers of foam: a soft, bouncy layer that absorbs small bashes and bumps and a stiff layer that permanently deforms to absorb very hard impacts.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Cycling Helmet in global, including the following market information:

Global Cycling Helmet Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Cycling Helmet Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Cycling Helmet companies in 2021 (%)

The global Cycling Helmet market was valued at 705.8 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 849.3 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 2.7% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

MTB Helmets Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Cycling Helmet include Vista Outdoor, Dorel, Giant, Trek Bicycle, KASK, Mavic, Merida, Specialized and Uvex, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Cycling Helmet Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Cycling Helmet Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

MTB Helmets

Road Helmets

Recreational Helmets

Global Cycling Helmet Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Cycling Helmet Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Commuter & Recreation

Sport Games

Global Cycling Helmet Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Cycling Helmet Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Cycling Helmet revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Cycling Helmet revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Cycling Helmet sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Cycling Helmet sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Vista Outdoor

Dorel

Giant

Trek Bicycle

KASK

Mavic

Merida

Specialized

Uvex

Scott Sports

OGK KABUTO

MET

ABUS

POC

Urge

Lazer

Louis Garneau

Strategic Sports

LAS helmets

Fox Racing

Limar

Orbea

Rudy Project

Moon Helmet

SenHai Sports Goods

Shenghong Sports

GUB

One Industries

HardnutZ

What is the scope of the report?

This market study covers the global and regional market with an in-depth analysis of the overall growth prospects in the market. Furthermore, it sheds light on the comprehensive competitive landscape of the global market. The report further offers a dashboard overview of leading companies encompassing their successful marketing strategies, market contribution, recent developments in both historic and present contexts.

