Agriculture Tires Industry Market – Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, And Forecasts (2022 – 2028)
Agriculture tires generally refer to tires equipped on agricultural machinery and vehicles. As the working conditions are different, the features and specifications of agriculture tires are not same to tires for common vehicles.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Agriculture Tires in global, including the following market information:
Global Agriculture Tires Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Agriculture Tires Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Agriculture Tires companies in 2021 (%)
The global Agriculture Tires market was valued at 4509.9 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 4449.8 million by 2028, at a CAGR of -0.2% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Radial Agriculture Tires Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Agriculture Tires include Michelin, Bridgestone, Titan International, Pirelli, Trelleborg, AGT, BKT, Sumitomo and Continental, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Agriculture Tires Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Agriculture Tires Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Radial Agriculture Tires
Bias (Crossply) Agriculture Tires
Global Agriculture Tires Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Agriculture Tires Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Tractors Tyres
Harvester Tyres
Sprayer Tyres
Trailer Tyres
Global Agriculture Tires Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Agriculture Tires Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Agriculture Tires revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Agriculture Tires revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Agriculture Tires sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Agriculture Tires sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Michelin
Bridgestone
Titan International
Pirelli
Trelleborg
AGT
BKT
Sumitomo
Continental
J.K. Tyre
The Carlstar Group
Specialty Tires of America, Inc
CEAT
Xugong Tyres
Taishan Tyre
Shandong Zhentai
