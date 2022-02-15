Agriculture Tires Industry Market – Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, And Forecasts (2022 – 2028)

Agriculture Tires Industry

Agriculture tires generally refer to tires equipped on agricultural machinery and vehicles. As the working conditions are different, the features and specifications of agriculture tires are not same to tires for common vehicles.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Agriculture Tires in global, including the following market information:

Global Agriculture Tires Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Agriculture Tires Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Agriculture Tires companies in 2021 (%)

The global Agriculture Tires market was valued at 4509.9 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 4449.8 million by 2028, at a CAGR of -0.2% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Radial Agriculture Tires Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Agriculture Tires include Michelin, Bridgestone, Titan International, Pirelli, Trelleborg, AGT, BKT, Sumitomo and Continental, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Agriculture Tires Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Agriculture Tires Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Radial Agriculture Tires

Bias (Crossply) Agriculture Tires

Global Agriculture Tires Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Agriculture Tires Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Tractors Tyres

Harvester Tyres

Sprayer Tyres

Trailer Tyres

Global Agriculture Tires Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Agriculture Tires Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Agriculture Tires revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Agriculture Tires revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Agriculture Tires sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Agriculture Tires sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Michelin

Bridgestone

Titan International

Pirelli

Trelleborg

AGT

BKT

Sumitomo

Continental

J.K. Tyre

The Carlstar Group

Specialty Tires of America, Inc

CEAT

Xugong Tyres

Taishan Tyre

Shandong Zhentai

What is the scope of the report?

This market study covers the global and regional market with an in-depth analysis of the overall growth prospects in the market. Furthermore, it sheds light on the comprehensive competitive landscape of the global market. The report further offers a dashboard overview of leading companies encompassing their successful marketing strategies, market contribution, recent developments in both historic and present contexts.

