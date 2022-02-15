Mobile Analytics Industry Market Outlook 2022: Global Industry Share, Growth, Drivers, Emerging Technologies, and Forecast Research Report 2028
Mobile Analytics Industry
Mobile analytics involves measuring and analysing data generated by mobile platforms and properties, such as mobile sites and mobile applications.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Mobile Analytics in Global, including the following market information:
Global Mobile Analytics Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Mobile Analytics market was valued at 5603.7 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 25150 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 23.9% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Mobile APP Analytics Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Mobile Analytics include Tencent, Google, Facebook, Electronic Arts, Baidu Netcom, Gameloft, Taobao, Xiamen Meitu and Cheetah Mobile, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Mobile Analytics Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Mobile Analytics Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Mobile APP Analytics
Mobile Web Analytics
Mobile Crash Reporting
Other Types
Global Mobile Analytics Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Mobile Analytics Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Android Platform
iOS Platform
Other Platforms
Global Mobile Analytics Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Mobile Analytics Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Mobile Analytics revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Mobile Analytics revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Tencent
Google
Facebook
Electronic Arts
Baidu Netcom
Gameloft
Taobao
Xiamen Meitu
Cheetah Mobile
King
WhatsApp
LINE Corp
Microsoft
Amazon
QIYI
Outfit7
Snapchat
Miniclip
Alipay
Glu Games
What is the scope of the report?
This market study covers the global and regional market with an in-depth analysis of the overall growth prospects in the market. Furthermore, it sheds light on the comprehensive competitive landscape of the global market. The report further offers a dashboard overview of leading companies encompassing their successful marketing strategies, market contribution, recent developments in both historic and present contexts.
