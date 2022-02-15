Air Knife Industry Market – Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, And Forecasts (2022 – 2028)

Air Knife Industry

Air knife is a metal tube with an inlet to allow for the connection of an air source, and a long, continuous slit to provide a high velocity and high impact air stream. It is a tool used to blow off liquid or debris from products as they travel on conveyors. Air knives are normally used in manufacturing or as the first step in a recursive recycling process to separate lighter or smaller particles from other components for use in later or subsequent steps, post manufacturing parts drying and conveyor cleaning, part of component cleaning. The knife consists of a high-intensity, uniform sheet of laminar airflow sometimes known as streamline flow.

Air Knife Systems utilize compressed air for industrial applications that include drying, removing excess oils and liquids, dust blow off, and cooling. Though they have many different applications, common uses are removing dust, industrial debris and liquids typically found following a wash, rinse or product filling operation.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Air Knife in global, including the following market information:

Global Air Knife Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Air Knife Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Air Knife companies in 2021 (%)

The global Air Knife market was valued at 85 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 134.5 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Aluminum Air Knife Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Air Knife include EXAIR, Vortec, ACI, Vortron, Meech International, Simco, Secomak, Streamtek and Paxton and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Air Knife Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Air Knife Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Aluminum Air Knife

Stainless Steel Air Knife

Other

Global Air Knife Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Air Knife Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Food Processing and Packaging

Machinery Manufacturing

Electronics

Other

Global Air Knife Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Air Knife Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Air Knife revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Air Knife revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Air Knife sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Air Knife sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

EXAIR

Vortec

ACI

Vortron

Meech International

Simco

Secomak

Streamtek

Paxton

AiRTX

What is the scope of the report?

This market study covers the global and regional market with an in-depth analysis of the overall growth prospects in the market. Furthermore, it sheds light on the comprehensive competitive landscape of the global market. The report further offers a dashboard overview of leading companies encompassing their successful marketing strategies, market contribution, recent developments in both historic and present contexts.

