Air Knife Industry Market – Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, And Forecasts (2022 – 2028)

Air Knife Industry
Air knife is a metal tube with an inlet to allow for the connection of an air source, and a long, continuous slit to provide a high velocity and high impact air stream. It is a tool used to blow off liquid or debris from products as they travel on conveyors. Air knives are normally used in manufacturing or as the first step in a recursive recycling process to separate lighter or smaller particles from other components for use in later or subsequent steps, post manufacturing parts drying and conveyor cleaning, part of component cleaning. The knife consists of a high-intensity, uniform sheet of laminar airflow sometimes known as streamline flow.
Air Knife Systems utilize compressed air for industrial applications that include drying, removing excess oils and liquids, dust blow off, and cooling. Though they have many different applications, common uses are removing dust, industrial debris and liquids typically found following a wash, rinse or product filling operation.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Air Knife in global, including the following market information:
Global Air Knife Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Air Knife Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Air Knife companies in 2021 (%)
The global Air Knife market was valued at 85 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 134.5 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Aluminum Air Knife Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Air Knife include EXAIR, Vortec, ACI, Vortron, Meech International, Simco, Secomak, Streamtek and Paxton and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Air Knife Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Air Knife Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Aluminum Air Knife
Stainless Steel Air Knife
Other
Global Air Knife Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Air Knife Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Food Processing and Packaging
Machinery Manufacturing
Electronics
Other
Global Air Knife Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Air Knife Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Air Knife revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Air Knife revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Air Knife sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Air Knife sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
EXAIR
Vortec
ACI
Vortron
Meech International
Simco
Secomak
Streamtek
Paxton
AiRTX
