Particulate Respirators Industry Market Outlook 2022: Global Industry Share, Growth, Drivers, Emerging Technologies, and Forecast Research Report 2028

Particulate Respirators Industry

A respirator is a device designed to protect the wearer from inhaling harmful dusts, fumes, vapors, or gases. Respirators come in a wide range of types and sizes used by the military, private industry, and the public. Respirators range from relatively inexpensive single-use, disposable masks to more robust reusable models with replaceable cartridges.

A particulate respirator is a respirator mainly prevent the particles entering the respiratory masks.

Particulate respirator is a respiratory protective device designed to achieve a very close facial fit and very efficient filtration of airborne particles. They are the simplest, least expensive, and least protective of the respirator types available. These respirators are mainly designed to protect against particles. They do not have to protect against chemicals, gases, or vapors, and are intended only for low hazard levels. The commonly known “N-95” (N95 = NOT Resistant to solids and liquids which contain oil and provides 95% efficiency) filtering facepiece respirator is one type of particulate respirator, often used in hospital to protect against infectious agents. Particulate respirators are “air-purifying respirators” because they clean particles out of the air as you breathe. Even if you can’t see the particles, there may be too many in the air for this respirator to provide adequate protection.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Particulate Respirators in global, including the following market information:

Global Particulate Respirators Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Particulate Respirators Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (M Units)

Global top five Particulate Respirators companies in 2021 (%)

The global Particulate Respirators market was valued at 5651 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 9237.7 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Valved Particulate Respirators Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Particulate Respirators include 3M, Honeywell, Sinotextiles, Gerson, Crosstex, Uvex, San Huei, Shanghai Dasheng and Chaomei Daily Chemicals, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Particulate Respirators Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (M Units)

Global Particulate Respirators Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Valved Particulate Respirators

Unvalved Particulate Respirators

Global Particulate Respirators Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (M Units)

Global Particulate Respirators Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Special Industry

Civil Applications

Global Particulate Respirators Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (M Units)

Global Particulate Respirators Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Particulate Respirators revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Particulate Respirators revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Particulate Respirators sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (M Units)

Key companies Particulate Respirators sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

3M

Honeywell

Sinotextiles

Gerson

Crosstex

Uvex

San Huei

Shanghai Dasheng

Chaomei Daily Chemicals

SUZHOU SANICAL

Powecom

What is the scope of the report?

This market study covers the global and regional market with an in-depth analysis of the overall growth prospects in the market. Furthermore, it sheds light on the comprehensive competitive landscape of the global market. The report further offers a dashboard overview of leading companies encompassing their successful marketing strategies, market contribution, recent developments in both historic and present contexts.

