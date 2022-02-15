Healthcare Supply Chain Industry Market – Global Industry Analysis and Forecast (2022-2028) – By Type, Material, Application, Industry and Region.

Healthcare Supply Chain Industry

The Strain Gauges market report provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, segmentation market growth, market share, competitive Landscape, sales analysis, impact of domestic and global market players, value chain optimization, trade regulations, recent developments, opportunities analysis, strategic market growth analysis, product launches, area marketplace expanding, and technological innovations.

Healthcare supply chain management is the regulation of the flow of medical goods and services from manufacturer to patient, it mainly includes hardware and software, the downstream customer mainly includes the manufacture, providers, and distributors.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Healthcare Supply Chain in Global, including the following market information:

Global Healthcare Supply Chain Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Healthcare Supply Chain market was valued at 2262.7 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 4160.6 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 9.1% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Software Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Healthcare Supply Chain include McKesson, SAP SE, Oracle Corporation, Infor, HighJump, Manhattan Associates, JDA, TECSYS and Kinaxis, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Healthcare Supply Chain Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Healthcare Supply Chain Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Software

Hardware

Global Healthcare Supply Chain Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Healthcare Supply Chain Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Manufacturers

Providers

Distributors

Global Healthcare Supply Chain Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Healthcare Supply Chain Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Healthcare Supply Chain revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Healthcare Supply Chain revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

McKesson

SAP SE

Oracle Corporation

Infor

HighJump

Manhattan Associates

JDA

TECSYS

Kinaxis

BluJay Solutions

Jump Technologies

LogiTag Systems

What is the scope of the report?

This market study covers the global and regional market with an in-depth analysis of the overall growth prospects in the market. Furthermore, it sheds light on the comprehensive competitive landscape of the global market. The report further offers a dashboard overview of leading companies encompassing their successful marketing strategies, market contribution, recent developments in both historic and present contexts.

