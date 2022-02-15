Wheels & Axles for Railways Industry Market Size And Forecast (2022 – 2028)

Wheels & Axles for Railways Industry

The Strain Gauges market report provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, segmentation market growth, market share, competitive Landscape, sales analysis, impact of domestic and global market players, value chain optimization, trade regulations, recent developments, opportunities analysis, strategic market growth analysis, product launches, area marketplace expanding, and technological innovations.

A rail wheel is a type of wheel specially designed for use on rail tracks. A rolling component is typically pressed onto an axle and mounted directly on a rail car or locomotive or indirectly on a bogie, also called a truck. Wheels are cast or forged and are heat-treated to have a specific hardness.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Wheels & Axles for Railways in global, including the following market information:

Global Wheels & Axles for Railways Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Wheels & Axles for Railways Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Wheels & Axles for Railways companies in 2021 (%)

The global Wheels & Axles for Railways market was valued at 5429 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 6406.2 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 2.4% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Rolled Wheels & Axles Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Wheels & Axles for Railways include Amsted Rail, NSSMC, Taiyuan Heavy Industry, Masteel, GHH-BONATRANS, Jinxi Axle, Interpipe, Penn Machine and EVRAZ NTMK, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Wheels & Axles for Railways Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Wheels & Axles for Railways Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Rolled Wheels & Axles

Forged Wheels & Axles

Global Wheels & Axles for Railways Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Wheels & Axles for Railways Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

High-speed Train

Locomotives

Railroad Passenger Cars

Railroad Freight Cars

Metro

Global Wheels & Axles for Railways Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Wheels & Axles for Railways Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Wheels & Axles for Railways revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Wheels & Axles for Railways revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Wheels & Axles for Railways sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Wheels & Axles for Railways sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Amsted Rail

NSSMC

Taiyuan Heavy Industry

Masteel

GHH-BONATRANS

Jinxi Axle

Interpipe

Penn Machine

EVRAZ NTMK

OMK

Xinyang Tonghe Wheels

GMH-Gruppe

What is the scope of the report?

This market study covers the global and regional market with an in-depth analysis of the overall growth prospects in the market. Furthermore, it sheds light on the comprehensive competitive landscape of the global market. The report further offers a dashboard overview of leading companies encompassing their successful marketing strategies, market contribution, recent developments in both historic and present contexts.

