Textile Dyes Industry Market Gets a Jolt (2022 – 2028)

Dyes are the colouring material that colour commodities of our day to day use. Hardly there is any industry where dyes are not used commercially. From Plastic toys to jazzy t-shirt, everywhere there is application of dye. Textile dye means the dye used in the textile industry, in this report, the statistics data is including all kinds of textile dyes.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Textile Dyes in global, including the following market information:
Global Textile Dyes Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Textile Dyes Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
Global top five Textile Dyes companies in 2021 (%)
The global Textile Dyes market was valued at 12120 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 17360 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Disperse Dyes Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Textile Dyes include Archroma, Huntsman, Kiri Industries, Nippon Kayaku, Kyung-In, Colourtex, Jay Chemicals, Everlight Chemical and CHT Switzerland, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Textile Dyes Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Textile Dyes Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Disperse Dyes
Reactive Dyes
Sulfur Dyes
Vat Dyes
Acid Dyes
Other
Global Textile Dyes Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Textile Dyes Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Polyester Fibers, Cellulose Acetate Fibers, etc.
Cotton Textiles
Wool, Silk, Polyurethane Fibers
Others
Global Textile Dyes Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Textile Dyes Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Textile Dyes revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Textile Dyes revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Textile Dyes sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
Key companies Textile Dyes sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Archroma
Huntsman
Kiri Industries
Nippon Kayaku
Kyung-In
Colourtex
Jay Chemicals
Everlight Chemical
CHT Switzerland
Bodal Chemical
Sumitomo
Eksoy
Aarti Industries Ltd
Osaka Godo
Setas
Atul
Anand International
LonSen
Runtu
Jihua Group
Transfar
Hubei Chuyuan
Tianjin Hongfa
YaBuLai Dyestuff
Yabang
Linfen Dyeing
Dalian Dyestuffs
Zhongdan
ANOKY
Tianjin Dek Chemical
What is the scope of the report?
This market study covers the global and regional market with an in-depth analysis of the overall growth prospects in the market. Furthermore, it sheds light on the comprehensive competitive landscape of the global market. The report further offers a dashboard overview of leading companies encompassing their successful marketing strategies, market contribution, recent developments in both historic and present contexts.
