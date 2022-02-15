Textile Dyes Industry Market Gets a Jolt (2022 – 2028)

Textile Dyes Industry

Dyes are the colouring material that colour commodities of our day to day use. Hardly there is any industry where dyes are not used commercially. From Plastic toys to jazzy t-shirt, everywhere there is application of dye. Textile dye means the dye used in the textile industry, in this report, the statistics data is including all kinds of textile dyes.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Textile Dyes in global, including the following market information:

Global Textile Dyes Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Textile Dyes Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Textile Dyes companies in 2021 (%)

The global Textile Dyes market was valued at 12120 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 17360 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Disperse Dyes Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Textile Dyes include Archroma, Huntsman, Kiri Industries, Nippon Kayaku, Kyung-In, Colourtex, Jay Chemicals, Everlight Chemical and CHT Switzerland, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Textile Dyes Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Textile Dyes Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Disperse Dyes

Reactive Dyes

Sulfur Dyes

Vat Dyes

Acid Dyes

Other

Global Textile Dyes Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Textile Dyes Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Polyester Fibers, Cellulose Acetate Fibers, etc.

Cotton Textiles

Wool, Silk, Polyurethane Fibers

Others

Global Textile Dyes Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Textile Dyes Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Textile Dyes revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Textile Dyes revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Textile Dyes sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Textile Dyes sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Archroma

Huntsman

Kiri Industries

Nippon Kayaku

Kyung-In

Colourtex

Jay Chemicals

Everlight Chemical

CHT Switzerland

Bodal Chemical

Sumitomo

Eksoy

Aarti Industries Ltd

Osaka Godo

Setas

Atul

Anand International

LonSen

Runtu

Jihua Group

Transfar

Hubei Chuyuan

Tianjin Hongfa

YaBuLai Dyestuff

Yabang

Linfen Dyeing

Dalian Dyestuffs

Zhongdan

ANOKY

Tianjin Dek Chemical

What is the scope of the report?

This market study covers the global and regional market with an in-depth analysis of the overall growth prospects in the market. Furthermore, it sheds light on the comprehensive competitive landscape of the global market. The report further offers a dashboard overview of leading companies encompassing their successful marketing strategies, market contribution, recent developments in both historic and present contexts.

