Electric Gripper Industry Market – Forecast(2022 – 2028)
Electric Gripper Industry Market 2022 Covid 19 Impact on Top countries data Industry Trends, Share, Size, Demand, Growth Opportunities, Industry Revenue, Future and Business Analysis by Forecast
Electric Gripper Industry
An electric gripper is a tool mounted on the equipment to grip work pieces. By opening and closing the fingers powered by electric motor rather than pneumatic power, the electric gripper grips and releases work pieces. Electric gripper and pneumatic gripper are two different types of gripper both widely used in various automation applications. Compared with pneumatic gripper, electric gripper are more cleaner grippers, need no air lines and save on power and maintenance, and electric gripper is more suitable to be used for detect grip.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Electric Gripper in global, including the following market information:
Global Electric Gripper Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Electric Gripper Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Electric Gripper companies in 2021 (%)
The global Electric Gripper market was valued at 229.5 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 382.2 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 7.6% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Two-Finger Electric Gripper Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Electric Gripper include Samsung, SCHUNK, SMC, Destaco, IAI, Parker Hannifin, Festo, Yamaha Motor and SMAC, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Electric Gripper Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Electric Gripper Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Two-Finger Electric Gripper
Three-Finger Electric Gripper
Global Electric Gripper Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Electric Gripper Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Automotive Manufacturing
Electonics/Electrical
Metal Products
Food/Beverage/Personal Care
Rubber/Plastics
Others
Global Electric Gripper Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Electric Gripper Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Electric Gripper revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Electric Gripper revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Electric Gripper sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Electric Gripper sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Samsung
SCHUNK
SMC
Destaco
IAI
Parker Hannifin
Festo
Yamaha Motor
SMAC
Gimatic
PHD
HIWIN
Camozzi
Zimmer
Sichuan Dongju
What is the scope of the report?
This market study covers the global and regional market with an in-depth analysis of the overall growth prospects in the market. Furthermore, it sheds light on the comprehensive competitive landscape of the global market. The report further offers a dashboard overview of leading companies encompassing their successful marketing strategies, market contribution, recent developments in both historic and present contexts.
