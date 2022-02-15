Electric Gripper Industry Market – Forecast(2022 – 2028)

Electric Gripper Industry

The Strain Gauges market report provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, segmentation market growth, market share, competitive Landscape, sales analysis, impact of domestic and global market players, value chain optimization, trade regulations, recent developments, opportunities analysis, strategic market growth analysis, product launches, area marketplace expanding, and technological innovations.

An electric gripper is a tool mounted on the equipment to grip work pieces. By opening and closing the fingers powered by electric motor rather than pneumatic power, the electric gripper grips and releases work pieces. Electric gripper and pneumatic gripper are two different types of gripper both widely used in various automation applications. Compared with pneumatic gripper, electric gripper are more cleaner grippers, need no air lines and save on power and maintenance, and electric gripper is more suitable to be used for detect grip.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Electric Gripper in global, including the following market information:

Global Electric Gripper Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Electric Gripper Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Electric Gripper companies in 2021 (%)

The global Electric Gripper market was valued at 229.5 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 382.2 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 7.6% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Two-Finger Electric Gripper Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Electric Gripper include Samsung, SCHUNK, SMC, Destaco, IAI, Parker Hannifin, Festo, Yamaha Motor and SMAC, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Electric Gripper Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Electric Gripper Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Two-Finger Electric Gripper

Three-Finger Electric Gripper

Global Electric Gripper Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Electric Gripper Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Automotive Manufacturing

Electonics/Electrical

Metal Products

Food/Beverage/Personal Care

Rubber/Plastics

Others

Global Electric Gripper Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Electric Gripper Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Electric Gripper revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Electric Gripper revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Electric Gripper sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Electric Gripper sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Samsung

SCHUNK

SMC

Destaco

IAI

Parker Hannifin

Festo

Yamaha Motor

SMAC

Gimatic

PHD

HIWIN

Camozzi

Zimmer

Sichuan Dongju

What is the scope of the report?

This market study covers the global and regional market with an in-depth analysis of the overall growth prospects in the market. Furthermore, it sheds light on the comprehensive competitive landscape of the global market. The report further offers a dashboard overview of leading companies encompassing their successful marketing strategies, market contribution, recent developments in both historic and present contexts.

