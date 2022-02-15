Textile Chemicals Industry Market – Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, And Forecasts (2022 – 2028)
Textile Chemicals Industry
Textile chemicals are class of specialty chemicals and comprise chemicals and intermediates that are used in various stages of textile processing such as preparation, dyeing, printing and finishing. These are often used to enhance or impart desired properties and color to the fabrics during the manufacturing process. Mainly refers to dyes and textile auxiliaries, textile chemicals is crucial to the upgrade and value improvement of textiles. Textile chemicals not only make textile products more functional and more contemporary, but also reform the dyeing and finishing process, so that the textiles product become more and more gentrification and green. Textile chemical products range from highly specialized chemicals (biocides, flame retardants, water repellents, and warp sizes, for example) to relatively simple commodity chemicals (such as bleaches) or mixtures thereof (such as emulsified oils and greases, starch, sulfonated oils, waxes, and some surfactants). Several thousand textile chemical specialties are sold, many of them quite similar and differing from one supplier to another merely in trade names and prices. Because of the nature of the chemicals involved, assessment of market sizes is very difficult and, at best, gives estimates based on published statistics on fibers and textile production and typical application levels required for specific process steps.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Textile Chemicals in global, including the following market information:
Global Textile Chemicals Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Textile Chemicals Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
Global top five Textile Chemicals companies in 2021 (%)
The global Textile Chemicals market was valued at 10360 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 13310 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.6% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Chemical Fiber Oil Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Textile Chemicals include Transfar Chemicals Group, Archroma, Huntsman, NICCA, Takemoto, Lonsen, Dymatic Chemicals, Rudolf GmbH and Pulcra-Chemicals, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Textile Chemicals Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Textile Chemicals Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Chemical Fiber Oil
Printing Auxiliaries
Pretreatment Auxiliaries
Finishing Auxiliaries
Global Textile Chemicals Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Textile Chemicals Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Apparel
Home Furnishing
Technical Textiles
Chemical Fiber
Others
Global Textile Chemicals Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Textile Chemicals Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Textile Chemicals revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Textile Chemicals revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Textile Chemicals sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
Key companies Textile Chemicals sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Transfar Chemicals Group
Archroma
Huntsman
NICCA
Takemoto
Lonsen
Dymatic Chemicals
Rudolf GmbH
Pulcra-Chemicals
Matsumoto Yushi Seiyaku
Tanatex Chemicals
CHT/Bezema
Schill & Seilacher
Zschimmer & Schwarz
Bozzetto Group
Henglong Chemical
Total
Dr.Petry
Zhejiang Runtu
What is the scope of the report?
This market study covers the global and regional market with an in-depth analysis of the overall growth prospects in the market. Furthermore, it sheds light on the comprehensive competitive landscape of the global market. The report further offers a dashboard overview of leading companies encompassing their successful marketing strategies, market contribution, recent developments in both historic and present contexts.
