Textile Chemicals Industry Market – Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, And Forecasts (2022 – 2028)

Textile Chemicals Industry

Textile chemicals are class of specialty chemicals and comprise chemicals and intermediates that are used in various stages of textile processing such as preparation, dyeing, printing and finishing. These are often used to enhance or impart desired properties and color to the fabrics during the manufacturing process. Mainly refers to dyes and textile auxiliaries, textile chemicals is crucial to the upgrade and value improvement of textiles. Textile chemicals not only make textile products more functional and more contemporary, but also reform the dyeing and finishing process, so that the textiles product become more and more gentrification and green. Textile chemical products range from highly specialized chemicals (biocides, flame retardants, water repellents, and warp sizes, for example) to relatively simple commodity chemicals (such as bleaches) or mixtures thereof (such as emulsified oils and greases, starch, sulfonated oils, waxes, and some surfactants). Several thousand textile chemical specialties are sold, many of them quite similar and differing from one supplier to another merely in trade names and prices. Because of the nature of the chemicals involved, assessment of market sizes is very difficult and, at best, gives estimates based on published statistics on fibers and textile production and typical application levels required for specific process steps.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Textile Chemicals in global, including the following market information:

Global Textile Chemicals Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Textile Chemicals Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Textile Chemicals companies in 2021 (%)

The global Textile Chemicals market was valued at 10360 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 13310 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.6% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Chemical Fiber Oil Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Textile Chemicals include Transfar Chemicals Group, Archroma, Huntsman, NICCA, Takemoto, Lonsen, Dymatic Chemicals, Rudolf GmbH and Pulcra-Chemicals, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Textile Chemicals Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Textile Chemicals Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Chemical Fiber Oil

Printing Auxiliaries

Pretreatment Auxiliaries

Finishing Auxiliaries

Global Textile Chemicals Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Textile Chemicals Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Apparel

Home Furnishing

Technical Textiles

Chemical Fiber

Others

Global Textile Chemicals Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Textile Chemicals Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Textile Chemicals revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Textile Chemicals revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Textile Chemicals sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Textile Chemicals sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Transfar Chemicals Group

Archroma

Huntsman

NICCA

Takemoto

Lonsen

Dymatic Chemicals

Rudolf GmbH

Pulcra-Chemicals

Matsumoto Yushi Seiyaku

Tanatex Chemicals

CHT/Bezema

Schill & Seilacher

Zschimmer & Schwarz

Bozzetto Group

Henglong Chemical

Total

Dr.Petry

Zhejiang Runtu

What is the scope of the report?

This market study covers the global and regional market with an in-depth analysis of the overall growth prospects in the market. Furthermore, it sheds light on the comprehensive competitive landscape of the global market. The report further offers a dashboard overview of leading companies encompassing their successful marketing strategies, market contribution, recent developments in both historic and present contexts.

